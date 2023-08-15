Ranking the Best EA NHL Cover Athletes in the Last 10 Years

0 of 10

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It's almost time, everyone...time for hockey to return.

There are certain times in the offseason when it hits us that the season is coming, and EA Sports announcing the cover athlete for the latest instalment of its NHL game is one of them.

NHL 24 is on the way and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will be the face of the long-running game franchise this year. He has won the Norris Trophy, a Stanley Cup and now gets the modern-day version of the glory of landing on a box of Wheaties.

Video games aren't the real thing, but the way they are made now sure scratch a lot of separate and distinct itches. It gets us back on the ice without having to skate or get hit in the mouth with a puck. It lets us trash-talk our friends during a heated game. We can even be a general manager and build a team in the image we wanted.

It's the kind of therapy we sports fans need.

Since 2014, though, we've seen multiple gaming systems and various cover athletes for EA's NHL series, so let's rank them, shall we?

We're going to base these rankings on how those players performed in the season that led to them adorning the cover. And while we'd love to also factor in our enjoyment of the game, the players didn't make it so it would be mean to judge them on that.

Anyway, let's crack our knuckles, dust off the controllers and get to ranking.