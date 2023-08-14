FedEx Cup Standings 2023: Points, Playoff Standings After St. Jude Championship

AP Photo/George Walker IV

What a day for Lucas Glover.

Not only did he beat Patrick Cantlay in the first playoff hole on Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, earning $3.6 million in the process, but he also earned 2,000 points in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and shot up to No. 4 in the rankings behind only Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy.

Cantlay, who would've moved to No. 1 on the points list, instead had to settle for 1,200 points and the No. 5 overall ranking, thanks in large part to this moment:

Why does that matter?

Getting a top seed in the 30-player TOUR Championship—with the $18 million FedExCup Bonus that goes to the winner—is vitally important. The top seed will start at 10-under par, while the remainder of the staggered starting strokes are as follows:

No. 3: 7-under par

No. 4: 6-under par

No. 5: 5-under par

Nos. 6-10: 4-under par

Nos. 11-15 start: 3-under par

Nos. 16-20: 2-under par

Nos. 21-25: 1-under par

Nos. 26-30: even

Yes, the top-50 BMW Championship is yet to be played, but Glover is comfortably into the TOUR Championship regardless of next week's results.

Here's what the top 10 looks like heading into next week:

Rahm: 3,385.720 points Scheffler: 3,237.940 points McIlroy: 2,954.097 points Glover: 2,884.864 points Cantlay: 2,642.807 points Max Homa: 2,451.273 points Viktor Hovland: 2,024.425 points Wyndham Clark: 1,957.407 points Brian Harman: 1,919.411 points Tommy Fleetwood: 1,834.160 points

At the bottom of the standings, Patrick Rodgers (939.267 points) just snuck into the field for the BMW Championship, while Mackenzie Hughes (911.159) was the first player to miss the cut.

Hughes and Nick Hardy were the only two players who ranked in the top-50 coming into the St. Jude Championship who failed to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Sam Burns (1,360.924 points) is currently No. 30 in the rankings, meanwhile, and will be looking to hold off players like Sahith Theegala (1,294.316) and Justin Rose (1,255.719 points) to make the TOUR Championship.

That may look like a comfortable lead, but all it takes is one player outside of the top 30 winning the event and taking home 2,000 points—or finishing near the top of the leaderboard and claiming a big outlay of playoff points—to bump him from the TOUR Championship.

So Burns won't be comfortable at the BMW Championship. He remains on the thinnest of ice.