Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Says He Studies Adams, Jefferson, Ridley, Jeudy

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was granted the nickname "Route Man Marv" by C.J. Stroud during his freshman season with the Buckeyes, perhaps in part because of the NFL receivers he uses as inspiration.

Harrison studies routes from Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Davante Adams and Minnesota Vikings Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson, the Ohio State star told The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Other route-running inspirations include the Jacksonville Jaguars' Calvin Ridley and the Denver Broncos' Jerry Jeudy, Harrison said.

"It's really everybody," Harrison responded when asked who he studies "route-wise." "I love Davante (Adams). Justin Jefferson, as well. I like to watch people that are kinda similar to me. Calvin Ridley is one of those guys I really like watching, Jerry Jeudy — people that can really run routes."

Harrison is projected to go in the top 10 of next year's draft, a testament to his the high levels scouts expect him to reach in the next few years. During the 2023 draft, no wide receivers were selected before Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20.

Marvin Harrison Sr. was known for his precise route-running. His son could be looking to follow in those footsteps by studying players like Adams or like Jefferson, who was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 1,809 receiving yards, the sixth-most in NFL history.

Scouts will be watching Ohio State closely next season as Harrison, now a draft-eligible junior, attempts to use precision on routes to cement his position as a top 2024 pick.