Jalen Brunson, Team USA Defeat Spain at Showcase Ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The United States men's basketball team continued its tune-up schedule ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Sunday with a 98-88 win against Spain at Martín Carpena Sports Palace in Málaga, Spain.

After cruising to a 92-62 win over Slovenia on Saturday, the Americans faced arguably their toughest opponent yet in their five-game USA Basketball Showcase exhibition series against Spain, which is led by the Hernangómez brothers—Willy and Juancho.

While play was back-and-forth for much of the game, the United States ultimately proved that its NBA talent was too much for Spain to handle.

The United States and Spain went back-and-forth for much of the first half, though New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson was a key figure in the Americans breaking away for a 55-45 lead entering halftime.

Brunson finished the first half with 16 points, two rebounds and three assists.

Here are some of the other highlights from the first half that also saw the United States play lockdown defense in the closing moments of the second quarter:

The Spaniards got out to a blazing second half start to cut the United States' 10-point lead to just one point as the Americans put together an abysmal effort on both ends of the floor. Spain kept its foot on the gas as it continued to dominate into the third quarter and they eventually charged back to a 65-64 lead at the three-minute mark.

However, the United States found a way to miraculously reclaim a 73-72 lead entering the fourth quarter in part thanks to the performances of Austin Reaves and Anthony Edwards, who was arguably the team's best player in the second half.

The U.S. was able to keep its late third-quarter momentum going into the fourth quarter to close out the game and another victory leading up to the FIBA World Cup. The Americans also shot much better from deep in Saturday's game after a 9-of-33 performance against Slovenia. They made 10-of-17 from deep against Spain.

Spain is No. 1 in the FIBA World Ranking, so this goes down as a solid win for the Americans as they build toward the World Cup.

The United States opens the FIBA World Cup on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.