Women's British Open 2023: Final LPGA Leaderboard Scores, Prize Money Payouts

Warren Little/Getty Images

Lilia Vu is now a two-time major champion.

After entering Sunday tied with Charley Hull for the co-lead at the 2023 AIG Women's British Open, Vu pulled away and secured the victory with a five-under 67 in the final round to finish with an overall score of -14 and win the tournament by six strokes.

It's the third LPGA Tour victory for the 25-year-old, and her second major following her win at the 2023 Chevron Championship in April.

Here's a look at the top 10 finishers and the distribution of the $9 million prize purse:

1. Lilia Vu, -14, $1.35 million

2. Charley Hull, -8, $887,762

3. Ji Yai Shin, -7, $642,983

T4. Amy Yang, Hyo Joo Kim, -6, $447,746.50 each

T6. Allisen Corpuz, Ally Ewing, Angel Yin, -4, $278,545.33 each

T9. Olivia Cowan, Andrea Lee, -3, $203,705 each

Courtesy of Sports Illustrated's Jeff Ritter

Vu broke the tie with Hull with a birdie on the second hole and never looked back, as Hull fell behind with back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes. Vu was blemish-free on the front nine, recording another birdie on the ninth and making par on every other hole.

The UCLA alum opened the back nine with two birdies in her first three holes. Her lone misstep came with a bogey on the 15th, but she bounced back with another birdie on the next hole to maintain her dominant lead. She closed the show with another birdie on the 18th hole to cap her stellar victory.

Vu is now the first female player to win two majors in a single year since Jin Young Ko in 2019, and the first American woman to accomplish the feat since Juli Inkster in 1999, per the Associated Press.

The next tournament on the LPGA schedule is the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which will begin on Thursday, Aug. 17 in Antrim, Northern Ireland.