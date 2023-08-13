Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore to Make NJPW Debut at All Star Jr Festival USA 2023

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has been relatively quiet since his departure from the company five years ago, but he now has the opportunity to compete for another top wrestling promotion.

Amore, who now competes under the name Real1, was announced to be making his NJPW debut in the All Star Jr Festival USA 2023 on Aug. 19 in Philadelphia:

According to Felix Upton of Ringside News, Amore will team with Jack Cartwheel and Starboy Charlie in a six-man tag match against Ryusuke Taguchi, Rich Swann and The DKC.

A former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Amore was suspended and eventually released from the company in Jan. 2018 following sexual assault allegations. He attended the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November of that year as a spectator, and he was removed from the event by security after standing in his seat and causing a disruption.

After leaving WWE, Amore competed on the independent circuit and made appearances for Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling, among other promotions.

