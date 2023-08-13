Former USFL QB EJ Perry Lands Texans Contract Behind C.J. Stroud, Mills, Keenum

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly bringing in some quarterback depth.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the AFC South team is signing former USFL quarterback E.J. Perry despite already having C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills and Case Keenum at the position. There is some familiarity in place, as Schefter noted this is Perry's second time with the Texans.

Perry played sparingly at Boston College before he transferred to Brown University, where he was a two-time All-Ivy League selection. Yet he went undrafted in 2022 even though he was the Offensive MVP of the East-West Shrine game.

He spent the 2022 campaign on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad after he appeared in preseason games for the team.

Houston initially added him off waivers in March after the Jaguars moved on but then waived him in May. Perry played for the USFL's Michigan Panthers this past summer.

The Texans decided to bring him back for another chance with this move, and he could end up on the team's practice squad.

Perry was a dual-threat quarterback in college and would help the Texans in their preparation for mobile quarterbacks during the 2023 season. Stroud didn't run much at Ohio State, and Mills and Keenum aren't particularly mobile, so there were only so many options for the defense to see in practices.

Stroud is the quarterback of the future for Houston after it selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft, but Perry at least provides some depth and the chance for better preparation for the team as the season approaches.