Eagles' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

On Saturday night, the Philadelphia Eagles played their first game since losing Super Bowl LVII. They fell in their preseason opener as well, getting beat by the Baltimore Ravens 20-19.

That game was, of course, much less important. The results of exhibition contests don't matter, so it's no big deal that Philadelphia wasn't victorious. The preseason is all about individual performances and how those impact the battles for starting jobs and roster spots in training camp.

The Eagles undoubtedly have a strong roster that should again rank among the best in the NFL. But they still have some items to sort out prior to the start of the regular season.

Here's a look at several of Philadelphia's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.