Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears opened their preseason slate by getting off to a strong start Saturday night. They beat the Tennessee Titans 23-17, and some of their top players had impressive performances in the exhibition victory.

The win doesn't actually matter. But there were some encouraging signs regarding Chicago's performance that could give fans optimism that the 2023 season will be better than 2022, when the team went an NFL-worst 3-14.

There were also some position battles that continued in the Bears' first preseason contest. While some players already have secured roles on the 53-man roster, plenty of others are trying to win either starting jobs or spots on the team.

Here's a look at several of Chicago's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.