Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 14, 2023
Bears' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The Chicago Bears opened their preseason slate by getting off to a strong start Saturday night. They beat the Tennessee Titans 23-17, and some of their top players had impressive performances in the exhibition victory.
The win doesn't actually matter. But there were some encouraging signs regarding Chicago's performance that could give fans optimism that the 2023 season will be better than 2022, when the team went an NFL-worst 3-14.
There were also some position battles that continued in the Bears' first preseason contest. While some players already have secured roles on the 53-man roster, plenty of others are trying to win either starting jobs or spots on the team.
Here's a look at several of Chicago's ongoing position battles, along with projected winners for each.
Starting Running Back
David Montgomery is gone, having signed with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions over the offseason. But the Bears may end up being just fine without him, with a committee of running backs on their roster that includes Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer and rookie Roschon Johnson.
Who will be the lead RB, though? That hasn't yet been decided. However, Herbert has emerged as a clear front-runner.
Although Herbert had only four carries for 15 yards vs. Tennessee, the 25-year-old also caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Fields. Herbert has flashed that type of potential over his first two NFL seasons, but he could be poised to take a big step forward this year.
Foreman should factor into the mix, and Johnson has a lot of potential himself. Don't be surprised, though, if Herbert is RB1 in Chicago when Week 1 arrives.
Projection: Herbert secures starting RB role
The 3rd Starting Linebacker
The Bears bolstered their linebacker corps over the offseason by signing both Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, and both should be starters come Week 1. Edmunds will be lining up at middle linebacker, while Edwards will fill one of the outfield spots.
But who will be Chicago's other starting outside linebacker? At this point, it seems the role could belong to Jack Sanborn. That's far from a certainty, though, especially with rookie Noah Sewell making a push for the spot.
Sewell had four tackles and a sack in the preseason opener, continuing his strong summer. The 22-year-old may have only been a fifth-round pick, but the former Oregon standout has a lot of skills and talent.
Maybe Sanborn will hold off Sewell in this position battle. But it sure seems as if the Bears' defense may be better with Sewell on the field more often than not.
Projection: Sewell secures starting OLB role
2nd Starting Outside Cornerback
Sewell may not end up as the only rookie starter on the Bears' defense. A pair of first-year cornerbacks are in the mix to become the second starting outside cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, and one of them is likely to secure the role.
Tyrique Stevenson is the front-runner, considering he's a second-round pick having a solid camp. But Terell Smith, a fifth-rounder, is having a strong showing in camp as well.
Stevenson boosted his case on Saturday, when he recorded a team-high seven tackles (including one for a loss) and a pass deflection. The 23-year-old out of Miami may need to struggle in order for Smith to have a chance to supplant him.
It doesn't seem like that's the most probable outcome. Stevenson is a talented player, and he seems to be on a path that leads to him starting his first NFL game in Week 1.
Projection: Stevenson secures starting CB role