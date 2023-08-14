Preseason College Football Rankings 2023: Predictions for Initial AP NCAA Top 25

0 of 4

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner, as the first games will get underway Aug. 26. Before that can happen, though, the AP Top 25 preseason poll still needs to be released, setting the order for the top teams in the country to open the campaign.

That will happen Monday at noon ET, and while the AP poll could look a bit similar to the coaches poll (which was released one week ago), there could be some notable differences. The AP poll is voted on by members of the media, as opposed to the sport's coaches.

Georgia will enter the season as the two-time defending national champion, and it's the No. 1 ranked team in the coaches poll. Will the Bulldogs also be No. 1 in the AP poll? We'll find out soon enough.

Before that happens, though, here's a prediction for how the AP poll could look, along with a breakdown of the expected top teams.