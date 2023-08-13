Ravens' Lamar Jackson on New OC Todd Monken: 'I'm Glad He's Listening to Me'

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is happy with his new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.

"It's great," Jackson said during the broadcast of Saturday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk). "I've been sending him plays of stuff I've been seeing, and he's been putting them in practice, and they're working. So it's like, I'm glad he's listening to me, man."

