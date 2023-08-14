Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17 in their preseason opener on Friday. While that result means nothing in the grand scheme of things, the game was important for Pittsburgh's preparation.



The Steelers are widely expected to make another push for the postseason after falling just short in 2022. Starters like Kenny Pickett (6-of-7, 70 yards, 1 TD) and George Pickens (one 33-yard TD reception) appeared to be ready for the challenge.



The Steelers are also using the preseason as part of the process of settling a few key position battles. Exhibition play won't determine everything, of course, but it was good to get a look at how some competitions are unfolding.



Below, we'll examine three key camp battles, how they could affect Pittsburgh's 2023 campaign and make some predictions based on past performances, roster makeup and any relevant recent buzz.

