Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 14, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers outlasted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17 in their preseason opener on Friday. While that result means nothing in the grand scheme of things, the game was important for Pittsburgh's preparation.
The Steelers are widely expected to make another push for the postseason after falling just short in 2022. Starters like Kenny Pickett (6-of-7, 70 yards, 1 TD) and George Pickens (one 33-yard TD reception) appeared to be ready for the challenge.
The Steelers are also using the preseason as part of the process of settling a few key position battles. Exhibition play won't determine everything, of course, but it was good to get a look at how some competitions are unfolding.
Below, we'll examine three key camp battles, how they could affect Pittsburgh's 2023 campaign and make some predictions based on past performances, roster makeup and any relevant recent buzz.
Left Tackle
No position battle has been as closely watched as the one at left tackle. Pickett is the future face of the franchise, and protecting him will be paramount.
Incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr. is back, but the Steelers would prefer to have an upgrade over what he provided in 2022. According to Pro Football Focus, Moore was responsible for 10 penalties and seven sacks allowed in 2022.
Moore's inconsistency likely played a role in Pittsburgh trading up to secure former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. However, draft status alone won't win Jones the Job.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Jones played more snaps than any other offensive player against Tampa. However, it was Moore who opened the game with the starter.
Jones' extended playing time is a sign that the coaching staff isn't quite sure what it has in the rookie just yet, though head coach Mike Tomlin was impressed.
"I like how he finished," Tomlin said, per Dulac.
The prediction here is that Moore holds onto the starting job going into Week 1 because of his experience and existing rapport with Pickett. Jones will take over whenever he's ready, just don't expect it to happen before the Steelers face Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers on September 10.
Predicted Winner: Moore
No. 3 Receiver
The Steelers have two very good receivers in Pickens and Diontae Johnson. However, they lacked a dependable third option after trading Chase Claypool midway through the 2022 season.
finding a standout third receiver will be important for Pickett's development, which is why Pittsburgh traded for veteran Allen Robinson II this offseason. Robinson has 105 starts on his resume and has had the Steelers' attention since last offseason.
"He was a free agent last year. We had an interest in him and, you know, didn't work out," general manager Omar Khan told ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
However, Robinson may end up taking a back seat to second-year receiver Calvin Austin III. The 2022 fourth-round pick missed his entire rookie campaign after undergoing Lisfranc surgery but is healthy and ready to contribute.
The speedy ((4.32-second 40-yard dash) wideout showed exactly what he can do against the Buccaneers. Austin finished with two catches, including an incredible 67-yard touchdown grab that saw him leave the secondary in the dust.
While Robinson has the edge in experience, the soon-to-be 30-year-old has been less than dynamic over the past two seasons (749 combined receiving yards). Austin can stretch the field in ways that Robinson no longer can. With the reliable Johnson and Pickens on the perimeter, that'll be enough to push the youngster past the veteran on the depth chart.
Predicted Winner: Austin
Strong Safety
After parting with Terrell Edmunds in free agency, Pittsburgh is going to have a new starting safety opposite All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick. The top contenders for the job are returning defensive back Damontae Kazee and free-agent addition Keanu Neal.
There hasn't been much clarity with the competition since both safeties have missed time in camp with injuries. Kazee has battled an ankle ailment, while Neal has been limited with an undisclosed injury.
Pittsburgh hasn't provided any insight, listing Kazee and Neal as co-starters on its initial preseason depth chart.
This battle may come down almost solely to experience and scheme fit. Kazee has 53 starts on his resume and spent last year with the Steelers, but Neal has made 61 starts. He's also played a variety of roles and brings a play style that meshes perfectly with Pittsburgh.
"Just being part of an organization that really loves that physicality—that bully ball—I want to be a part of that, for sure," Neal said in May, per The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.
The prediction here is that Neal wins the job, though the Steelers may be forced to simply start whoever is healthiest in Week 1.
Predicted Winner: Neal