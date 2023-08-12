Anthony Edwards, Team USA Beat Slovenia Ahead of FIBA World Cup with Luka Dončić Out

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

The United States men's basketball team defeated a Slovenia squad missing Luka Dončić by a score of 92-62 on Saturday in an exhibition game en route to the FIBA World Cup.

Anthony Edwards led the United States with 15 points and three steals, while Jalen Brunson added 11 points and eight assists. The two connected in the second quarter when Brunson threw a pass off the backcourt to Edwards, who finished with the slam.

Nine Americans scored seven or more points, and four in total found themselves in double digits after Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each posted 10 points.

Gregor Glas paced Slovenia with 14 points.

The United States got out to a 47-31 halftime lead and led by double digits for the remainder of the game.

However, Slovenia played a strong second half and went back-and-forth with the United States for much of the final 20 minutes. But USA closed the game on a dominant 20-4 run for the 30-point win.

Team USA notably struggled from beyond the three-point arc (9-of-33) and didn't get to the free throw line much (5-of-6) on a night where the offense sputtered at times. However, the defense excelled against the Dončić-less Slovenia team, helping force 18 turnovers.

The United States is in the middle of a five-game exhibition series (the 2023 USA Basketball Showcase) before its FIBA World Cup appearance begins on Aug. 26 against New Zealand in group play.

USA already defeated Puerto Rico 117-74 on Monday. The Americans will now take on Spain on Sunday before facing Greece on Friday and Germany on Sunday, Aug. 20.