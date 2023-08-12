Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's GamesAugust 12, 2023
Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Games
The NFL Preseason slate rolled on Saturday with several notable quarterback debuts. Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Bryce Young all got their first taste of live action in the early wave of games.
Teams still have nearly a month to prepare for the official start of the NFL season, but these preseason games are still important. The exhibitions provide a live stage to give rookies an introduction to the league, new additions a ramp up to acclimate in new systems and those on the roster bubble to earn a spot.
It's important not to read too much into final scores and stat lines, but there are some worthwhile takeaways that come out of each game.
Here's a look at what we learned from Saturday's action so far with more takeaways to come as the slate progresses.
Good, Bad and Ugly in Anthony Richardson's Debut
The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick because of the enticing physical tools, not because he's a finished product.
That notion was reinforced in Richardson's first live round against an NFL defense.
The former Florida quarterback had a little bit of everything in his first preseason start. He completed his first two attempts to Isaiah McKenzie for short gains. When he went back to the McKenzie well for the third time, he sailed a pass off his back foot and was picked.
There were also some good moments for the rookie. Toward the end of the first quarter, he had a beautiful deep ball that he dropped right over the defender to Alec Pierce, although the sophomore wasn't able to bring the ball in.
In all, Richardson completed 7-of-12 passes for 72 yards with no touchdowns and the interception. He also had two carries for seven yards.
It was the kind of performance that aligns with his scouting report. B/R's Derrik Klassen noted Richardson, "flashes high-level throws but (is) prone to a few bizarre misfires per game."
Limiting those misfires will be key if Richardson is going to start early in the season. Gardner Minshew came in and went 6-of-6 in the first half for 72 yards to close out the first half.
New head coach Shane Steichen told reporters he wanted to start Richardson to see, "where he's at." As it turns out, he's right where many pundits had him. A talented prospect with a high ceiling and a lot of room to grow.
Malik Willis Proves Trade Value, Will Levis Shows He's Ready for QB2 Job
The Titans backup quarterback battle was one of the more intriguing storylines of the day. Mike Vrabel and his staff sat Ryan Tannehill and let the two young quarterbacks share responsibilities for the day to audition for the backup job.
Both played well overall and made a case for themselves.
Malik Willis was 11-of-17 for 102 yards and an interception at halftime. That's a marked improvement over what he looked like in his rookie season. That's more passing yards in one half of action than he had in all three of his starts last year.
Even his interception was a catchable ball that bounced off Josh Whyle's hands.
NFL @NFL
Bears fumble -> Bears pick it off <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCHI</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR">https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR</a> <a href="https://t.co/LTv5UNLcqz">pic.twitter.com/LTv5UNLcqz</a>
The fact that Willis threw the ball 17 times is an encouraging sign of progress. This time last year, Vrabel was frustrated by Willis' indecisiveness when it came to throwing the football and he appears to be more comfortable in that area.
Given the fact that the Titans took Will Levis with a second-round pick, it's hard to envision Willis having a future with the Titans. However, this performance showed that he's made real improvements and would be worth another team giving up a pick to continue his development.
Levis got off to a rough start. He completed his first pass before throwing a near-pick and taking sack on a three-and-out possession. But he seemed to settle in after that, converting on a third-and-long in the first half and finishing 9-of-14 for 85 yards and an interception at the end of the game.
Both quarterbacks took too many sacks (four apiece), but Willis proved he isn't a lost cause and Levis showed he would be a solid backup to Ryan Tannehill right now.
DJ Moore Is Going to Be Justin Fields' Best Friend
Life is going to be a lot easier for Justin Fields with the addition of DJ Moore.
Moore's first catch in Bears uniform made that pretty apparent. He took a simple screen pass to the house from 62 yards to tie the game up after the Titans scored on their opening drive.
NFL @NFL
DJ MOORE FOR SIX <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TENvsCHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TENvsCHI</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR">https://t.co/bBFpXevVUR</a> <a href="https://t.co/FLD23yTXeZ">pic.twitter.com/FLD23yTXeZ</a>
That was Moore's only target of the day as the starters were fairly limited, but it was a glimpse at what he can for Fields and this offense. Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool are nice complimentary pieces but Moore is a No. 1 receiver who has had success with less-than-ideal quarterback situations.
Khalil Herbert also looked good in limited reps. He took another simple screen pass for a 56-yard house call.
Fields ended up going 3-of-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Fields still needs to prove that he can be a downfield passer with consistency but Bears fans should be excited to see the level of execution and the added dimension that Moore is going to bring to the offense.
Panthers Need to Figure Out Bryce Young's Protection ASAP
Bryce Young's first preseason play ended up being pretty emblematic of his entire debut.
On second down, the Panthers came out in an empty formation, the Jets responded with a defensive line stunt that brought pressure quickly. Young didn't panic. He looked at his first read before moving to the right side of the field and delivering an accurate ball to Adam Thielen as he took a shot from Solomon Thomas.
Young's processing, accuracy and ability to deal with pressure were reasons he was the No. 1 pick. In that regard, Young did a nice job of showing those things.
But the overall performance of the offensive line should be a source of concern. Young played for three drives before giving way to Matt Corral. The rookie was sacked just one time but consistently had pressure in his face.
In total, the Jets had six quarterback hits in the first two quarters. Corral took two sacks in the first half.
The Jets were one of the best pass-rushing teams in the league last season. They looked like they were in midseason form, but the Panthers will need to shore up their pass protection if they are going to keep the No. 1 pick healthy all season.