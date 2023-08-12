Preseason 2023 NFL Week 1: Biggest Takeaways from Saturday's Games

1 of 4

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick because of the enticing physical tools, not because he's a finished product.

That notion was reinforced in Richardson's first live round against an NFL defense.

The former Florida quarterback had a little bit of everything in his first preseason start. He completed his first two attempts to Isaiah McKenzie for short gains. When he went back to the McKenzie well for the third time, he sailed a pass off his back foot and was picked.

There were also some good moments for the rookie. Toward the end of the first quarter, he had a beautiful deep ball that he dropped right over the defender to Alec Pierce, although the sophomore wasn't able to bring the ball in.

In all, Richardson completed 7-of-12 passes for 72 yards with no touchdowns and the interception. He also had two carries for seven yards.

It was the kind of performance that aligns with his scouting report. B/R's Derrik Klassen noted Richardson, "flashes high-level throws but (is) prone to a few bizarre misfires per game."

Limiting those misfires will be key if Richardson is going to start early in the season. Gardner Minshew came in and went 6-of-6 in the first half for 72 yards to close out the first half.

New head coach Shane Steichen told reporters he wanted to start Richardson to see, "where he's at." As it turns out, he's right where many pundits had him. A talented prospect with a high ceiling and a lot of room to grow.