Bucs HC Todd Bowles 'Satisfied' with Baker Mayfield's Play amid QB Battle with Trask

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles was pleased with quarterback Baker Mayfield's performance in the team's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

"He was composed. He did a good job running the offense," Bowles told reporters (h/t Jacob Camenker of Sporting News). "He made the plays he was supposed to make. We're satisfied."

Mayfield is in the middle of a battle with Kyle Trask for the Bucs' starting quarterback job. Mayfield completed 8-of-9 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 home loss. Trask went 6-of-10 for 99 yards and an interception.

Mayfield is entering his sixth NFL season. He's had an up-and-down campaign through his first five years, including four with the Cleveland Browns, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Injuries hampered his final season in town, and the Browns ultimately went in a different direction at the position by trading for then-Houston Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson.

After stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last year, Mayfield is now looking for a more permanent home, and he appears to have an edge on Trask at the moment following Friday. However, Bowles praised the latter quarterback's performance as well.

"I thought Kyle made some good throws as well and he commanded the offense just the same," Bowles said.

In fairness to Trask, his protection broke down numerous times, leading to three sacks and significantly hindering the offense's performance.

He'll get a big chance to impress coaches next Saturday, however, when he starts for the Buccaneers in a road preseason game at the New York Jets.

As Bowles noted, the plan is to keep the same personnel around both quarterbacks, which was done against the Steelers as well.

"They both had the same type of play. They both had the same guys in there, receivers and offensive line-wise," Bowles said. "So, we'll continue that next week."

Tampa Bay closes the preseason on Aug. 26 versus the Baltimore Ravens before its regular-season opener versus the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10.