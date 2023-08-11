Ravens Rumors: J.K. Dobbins Subject of 'Some Discussions' About Long-Term Contract

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Amid all the discussion about running back contracts around the NFL, J.K. Dobbins could get an extension from the Baltimore Ravens.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Ravens have had "some discussions" about giving the 24-year-old a new deal.

Dobbins is currently on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from knee issues that have plagued him over the past two seasons.

Rapoport told Pat McAfee he doesn't "get the sense" that Dobbins' injury is too bad at this point, and it "seems like the kind of injury that would be probably okay if he ended up with a contract extension."

Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season when he suffered a torn ACL in Baltimore's final preseason game against the Washington Commanders. He returned to the lineup in Week 3 last year.

After starting four consecutive games, Dobbins went under the knife again to remove scar tissue related to his ACL surgery. The procedure kept him out for six weeks before he returned in Week 14.

Over his final four regular-season games, Dobbins racked up 397 rushing yards on 57 attempts. He had 105 yards from scrimmage and caught a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card Game.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Dobbins is entering the final season of his rookie deal. The Ohio State alum will earn $1.4 million in base salary. He's appeared in 23 games over the past three seasons.

Dobbins has been one of the most explosive running backs in the league when he's been able to play. His 5.9 yards per attempt is the fourth-most in the NFL over the past three seasons, trailing Justin Fields (6.7), Lamar Jackson (6.3) and Rashaad Penny (6.0).