Sean Dawkins Dies at Age 52; Colts Selected WR in 1st Round of 1993 NFL Draft

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Sean Dawkins died this week at the age of 52, per TMZ Sports.

Details of his death have not been announced.

A first-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 1993, Dawkins spent the first five years of his career with the club.

Colts owner Jim Irsay paid tribute to Dawkins on social media.

Prior to his NFL career, Dawkins was a standout player at the University of California for three seasons from 1990 to '92. He was a consensus All-American selection in his final year with the Golden Bears.

Dawkins' holds Cal records for most touchdown receptions in a single season (14) and career (31). He was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005.

Basketball Hall of Famer Jason Kidd, whose first season at California overlapped with Dawkins' final season, wrote he was "heartbroken" upon learning about Dawkins' death.

Dawkins had a nine-year career in the NFL. He played with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars after leaving the Colts following the 1997 season.

In 140 career games, Dawkins recorded 6,291 yards and 25 touchdowns on 445 receptions. He led all players with 96 receiving yards in the Colts' 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1995 AFC Championship Game.