Fantasy Football 2023: Ideal Strategy for Each Spot in 12-Team Mock Drafts

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Based on the name alone, you might think the biggest help a mock draft can give fantasy football managers is the actual experience of being in a draft room with other managers and making picks on a time clock.



That's certainly a beneficial part of the process, but the true value of a mock draft is found in the information it can provide. If you participate in multiple mocks, you can start to identify trends in terms of who's being pushed up or down the draft board and which positions are going where. You're also allowed to experiment some, which might open your eyes to new strategies to employ during your league's actual draft.



Since kickoff of the 2023 NFL season is forever creeping closer, let's help sharpen your mock-drafting skills by identifying strategic advice for each spot in the opening round of a 12-team mock. Since making picks is a part of this exercise, we'll base on our selections on the point-per-reception format.

