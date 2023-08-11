X

MLB

    José Bautista to Retire with Blue Jays After Signing Contract; Was 2x MLB HR Leader

    Adam WellsAugust 11, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 30: Jose Bautista #19 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the fourth inning during MLB game action against the Cincinnati Reds at Rogers Centre on May 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
    Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

    Two-time MLB home run leader José Bautista will officially retire from Major League Baseball as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

    The Blue Jays announced Bautista will sign a one-day contract to retire with the franchise.

    Toronto Blue Jays @BlueJays

    Blue Jay FOREVER 💙<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoeyBats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoeyBats</a> will sign a one-day contract and retire a Toronto Blue Jay! <a href="https://t.co/XrxGlHPZ1h">pic.twitter.com/XrxGlHPZ1h</a>

