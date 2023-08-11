TMZ: Floyd Mayweather Helps 68 Displaced Families Impacted by Maui Wildfires

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has lent a helping hand to families in need due to the ongoing wildfires in Maui.

Per TMZ Sports, Mayweather paid for 68 families to fly from Maui to Honolulu in recent days.

The 46-year-old also set up hotel accommodations, food from local restaurants and clothing from H&M to wear while the people are away from their homes.

TMZ noted Mayweather confirmed providing assistance to families, but he did not provide an official comment.

Wildfires broke out on the Maui island in Hawaii on Tuesday night. Jonathan Oatis of Reuters noted an official cause for the fires has not yet been determined, but the National Weather Service did issue warnings for high winds and dry weather earlier in the week.

Maui County officials told reporters winds from Hurricane Dora have helped spread the fires, with homes and businesses being destroyed and communication services rendered unavailable.

County officials confirmed on Thursday night 55 people have died so far as a result of the wildfires. Hawaii governor Josh Green said Lahaina, a city of just under 13,000 residents in Maui County, is "gone."

President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration in Hawaii to provide federal aid and support to citizens impacted by the devastation.