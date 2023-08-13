5 NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Bust After Training Camp

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Every free-agent signing has good intentions, but some of those decisions inevitably will not work out.

Red flags occasionally pop up quickly, too.

Back in March, dozens of players joined a team with the expectation of being an immediate contributor during the 2023 NFL season. However, a handful of those additions are steadily becoming more worrying.

Several of these fits seemed questionable at the time, and training camp hasn't yet altered that perception. For others, this preseason has brought an unexpected set of obstacles.

The list is subjective but considers a player's past performance, current fit and projections for 2023.