5 NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Bust After Training Camp

5 NFL Free Agents Most Likely to Bust After Training CampAugust 13, 2023
Every free-agent signing has good intentions, but some of those decisions inevitably will not work out.
Red flags occasionally pop up quickly, too.
Back in March, dozens of players joined a team with the expectation of being an immediate contributor during the 2023 NFL season. However, a handful of those additions are steadily becoming more worrying.
Several of these fits seemed questionable at the time, and training camp hasn't yet altered that perception. For others, this preseason has brought an unexpected set of obstacles.
The list is subjective but considers a player's past performance, current fit and projections for 2023.
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo is dangerously close to becoming a popular quarterback for a "what-if" scenario.
In short, injuries have dictated his annoyingly promising career. He missed 13 games in 2018 because of a torn left ACL and 10 games in 2020 due to a lingering ankle injury. Last season, he played well after replacing an injured Trey Lance but ended up dealing with a foot injury.
Hopefully, Garoppolo stays healthy.
That's far easier to type on a keyboard than actually do, though.
Beyond the health concerns, Garoppolo has plenty to prove in his own game. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is a master of masking his quarterback's weaknesses, and Las Vegas Raiders boss Josh McDaniels is, well, not as adept in that category.
Every quarterback makes a bad decision on occasion, but Garoppolo's worst moments can be truly terrible. And the fear is those passes may happen with more regularity in Las Vegas.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, New England Patriots
At the risk of joining the "stink, stank, stunk" dialogue, it's difficult to not consider JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Context is a driving factor in this situation. Smith-Schuster signed a three-year contract with $16 million in guaranteed money. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots' top receiver, Jakobi Meyers, joined the Las Vegas Raiders on a three-year pact with $16 million fully guaranteed.
Is the change actually worth it?
Smith-Schuster put up a terrific 1,426-yard campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, but it happened opposite Antonio Brown. He enjoyed a bit of a resurgence on the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, yet that's partially a result of playing next to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and with reigning Super Bowl MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.
By default, New England is counting on Smith-Schuster to emerge as Mac Jones' key receiver. But as Meyers started to show that ability last season, Smith-Schuster feels miscast as a WR1.
Andre Dillard, OT, Tennessee Titans
Andre Dillard was a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019. However, a mix of subpar performance and injuries limited him to just 714 snaps across four seasons with the team.
Despite his limited resume, the Tennessee Titans added Dillard on a three-year deal in hopes of him playing left tackle.
The main challenge is the Titans have a capable Plan B option in 2023 first-round selection Peter Skoronski. Although he's currently trending to start at left guard, Skoronski was a standout left tackle in college.
Dillard will probably stick on the outside for a couple months, especially since right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is set to serve a six-game suspension. But this contract feels like a pricey gamble on perceived potential that simply hasn't showed over the last four years.
Skoronski, meanwhile, is worth an extended look because he could be the Titans' left tackle of the future.
Marcus Davenport, Edge, Minnesota Vikings
When a pass-rush conversation pops up, I often think of two sentences from 49ers' star Nick Bosa: "I just wanna sack the quarterback, dude. It's not as easy as it looks."
If that doesn't describe Marcus Davenport's career...
After tallying 4.5 sacks as a rookie with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, he recorded six in 2019. But then, he hopped on a roller coaster with 1.5 sacks in 2020, a career-high nine in 2021 and 0.5 in 2022.
Davenport has done a superb job generating pressure, yet he's struggled to consistently finish those opportunities.
The optimistic view is Davenport will thrive opposite Danielle Hunter, giving the Minnesota Vikings a dynamic pair of pass-rushers. The more realistic view is Davenport won't produce to the level of his $13 million salary.
Nicholas Morrow, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
Early in free agency, Nicholas Morrow inked a $4.5 million pact with the Philadelphia Eagles.
It looked like he'd immediately slot in as a starter, considering the Birds lost T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White in free agency. Besides, Morrow amassed 116 tackles on the Chicago Bears last year.
That forecast isn't so promising now.
Philadelphia recently added Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham, a pair of moves that suggest the Eagles—no matter what coaches say—aren't satisfied with their options at linebacker next to Nakobe Dean.
Throw in Christian Elliss, and Philly has a quartet of linebackers battling for a small number of available snaps. Morrow's projected role is seemingly dwindling by the week.