Caitlin Clark, Iowa WCBB to Play Outdoor Scrimmage in Kinnick Stadium vs. DePaul

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women's basketball team are taking things outdoors during the 2023-24 season.

Iowa announced Thursday that it will host DePaul in an outdoor scrimmage at the 69,000-seat Kinnick Stadium—home of the university's football program—on Oct. 15. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder admitted the program has its eyes set on breaking the attendance record of 29,619 for women's basketball, which was set during the 2002 national title game between Connecticut and Oklahoma.

"I am thankful that our administration has the same vision as we do for our program and are willing to take on this amazing opportunity for our team to be showcased," Bluder said. "Our team is excited to be able to attempt to break the all-time attendance record for women's basketball. I know, if anyone can do it, Hawkeye fans can and will!"

The Iowa women's basketball program had the second-best attendance nationally last season with an average of 11,143 at the university's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes are coming off their best season in program history, having finished with a 31-7 record in 2022-23 and reaching the national title game, where they fell to Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers.

Clark, who was named the 2022-23 Naismith Player of the Year, is the main draw for Hawkeyes fans. She averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 38 games last season while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from deep.

The 21-year-old has her sights set on winning a national title with the Hawkeyes in 2023-24 before potentially entering the 2024 WNBA draft as the likely No. 1 overall pick.