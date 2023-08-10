Falcons' Arthur Smith Praises Desmond Ridder's 'Pretty Damn Good' Decision-Making

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith likes what he has seen out of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder thus far during training camp.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (h/t Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons), Smith said the following Wednesday regarding Ridder's performance during a scrimmage with the Miami Dolphins:

"That was pretty solid. There are a lot of things to coach off, but Des has done a good job. … A lot of time they can complete a ball and make a poor decision that you can get away with in practice. But I think his decision-making has been pretty damn good. I think his techniques are certainly improving and that's the name of the game."

After starting the final four games of his rookie season, Ridder is expected to be Atlanta's starter when the 2023 regular season opens.

