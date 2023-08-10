Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Bracket, Odds and Predictions Before QuarterfinalsAugust 10, 2023
Women's World Cup 2023: Updated Bracket, Odds and Predictions Before Quarterfinals
The eight teams remaining in the 2023 Women's World Cup will compete for a chance to advance to the semifinals starting Thursday.
The Round of 16 saw underdogs like Jamaica and Morocco falter, leaving the best teams remaining to battle for a shot at world football glory.
Will England be able to overcome a rash of injuries and the absence of its best player due to a red card? Can Spain continue to build momentum in this historic run for the country? Is Sweden capable of knocking off the seemingly unbeatable Japan after eliminating the United States?
Those are questions on the minds of soccer fans around the globe.
Find out the answers with this preview of the quarterfinal bracket, current odds and predictions for each of the four matches.
Updated Bracket and Odds
August 10, 9:00 p.m, FOX
Spain (-130) vs. Netherlands (+350)
Draw: (+245)
August 11, 3:30 a.m., FOX
Japan (+125) vs. Sweden (+225)
Draw: (+210)
August 12, 3:00 a.m., FOX
Australia (+275) vs. France (+105)
Draw: (+210)
August 12, 6:30 a.m., FOX
England (-205) vs. Colombia (+600)
Draw: (+275)
All times ET. Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spain vs. Netherlands Prediction
Spain is a team with an explosive offense that has accounted for 13 goals in four World Cup matches to this point and, at times, has looked like one of the two or three best teams in the entire tournament.
That is, except for 4-0 humbling at the hands of Japan, a loss that created questions about La Roja's ability to play up to the level of the elite teams in this year's competition.
The Netherlands have a tenacious defense that can counterattack with the best offenses in the game. They have proven an ability to defend for extended periods and that should be beneficial in stifling Spain's offensive attack.
Add to that a so-so shots-on-target percentage of 35 that is less than the opposing teams' combined 40 and you have a match-up that may be the most difficult for Spain since its run-in with Japan.
With that said, La Roja has conceded five total goals in this tournament. Four were to Japan and one was on an errant own goal.
They have limited the opposition, scored in bunches and despite the tough defensive front that the Netherlands will present, it feels like Spain has enough firepower to escape with a win that should silence some of the doubts about their ability to play up to the tippy top competition.
Prediction: Spain def. Netherlands, 1-0
Japan vs. Sweden Prediction
There has not been a single moment in this World Cup where Japan has not looked like the class of the tournament. They have been the best team in execution for the entirety of this 2023 competition and there is little reason to believe that will not continue into the round of eight.
Hinata Miyazawa has been the best player on the pitch in every one of the games she has appeared, scoring five goals and assisting on another, She has been a tone-setter for the Japanese squad that has put the ball in the net 14 times.
It is a revenge tour of sorts for the Nadeshiko, who lost in stunning and disappointing fashion in the Round of 16 in 2019 and have been hellbent on re-establishing themselves as the elite in women's world football four years later.
Sweden will provide Japan's toughest test to date, though.
The Blågult have conceded a single goal in the tournament as their defense has dominated games. Against the United States, Sweden conceded 21 shots and did not allow a single goal. That statistic is awe-inspiring and proof of its stifling, suffocating nature.
Offensively, Amanda Ilestedt has scored three goals while Fridolina Rolfo has added two.
Perhaps the greatest difference in this match will come down to Sweden's ability to weaponize the corner kick. The team scored four of its first seven goals in this tournament off the setup. If it can work that back into its offensive repertoire and put the ball in the net, it will be difficult to defeat a team that is brimming with confidence after eliminating the tournament favorites US.
As great as Sweden's defense has been, though, it is difficult to imagine a scenario in which any team halts the juggernaut that has been Japan in this tournament. The team has just been better than everyone, including Spain, and should be able to manufacture a goal here and force Sweden to come from behind if it wants to advance.
Prediction: Japan def. Sweden, 1-0
Australia vs. France Prediction
Both France and Australia have defensive units that will allow goals. The question becomes, then, if their offenses can score enough to outlast the other.
The World Cup co-host Matildas has scored nine goals in four matches while France put the ball in the net three more times than that.
Kadidiatou Diani has been the French team's most impressive scorer, with four of the team's 12 goals, while Hayley Raso of Australia has scored three times. How those two manipulate the defense and capitalize on opportunities may very well prove to be the deciding factor in the match.
France has been the better of the two teams throughout the tournament. They are more polished and have been a more consistent attacking team. They appear to be a team that has high expectations for itself and wants very much to advance to the semifinals and continue their pursuit of the World Cup.
Never underestimate the power of the home-field advantage, though.
Australia will have a nation behind them, rooting them on as loudly and as passionately as we have seen in this tournament. The question will be whether the squad can capitalize on it and use it to fuel them to a victory.
Prediction: Australia def. France, 3-2
England vs. Colombia Prediction
Colombia is a fast, physical team that will upset England if the Lionesses take them lightly in Saturday's match.
That the latter will be forced to reevaluate its setup without its best player thus far in the tournament, Lauren James, makes the match-up that much more difficult.
James received a red card for stomping on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute of their Round of 16 game.
Now, head coach Sarina Wiegman must overcome her absence, as well as the absence of the injured Beth Mead and Fran Kirby, and put together an offensive unit that can score goals.
There are quality players up and down the roster but the question becomes whether or not there is a single player, or collection of them, that can replace the three goals and three assists that James brought to the team's World Cup efforts this year.
Keep an eye on Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly as potential options to fill the void and do not rule out a complete shift in setup.
Colombia's physicality and striking offense is something the English have yet to experience to this point. They pose the greatest challenge for the Lionesses in this tournament and could be the team to extinguish their World Cup aspirations.
A deep talent pool and a 35-1 record in their last 36 matches, though, suggests the English can, have and will continue to find ways to overcome injury, absence and the world's best to advance to the semifinals.
Prediction: England def. Colombia, 3-1