Upcoming MLB Free Agents Boosting Their Stock the Most in 2023

In 2022, Aaron Judge had maybe the best "walk year" in Major League Baseball history, mashing 62 home runs before signing a nine-year, $360 million mega deal.

Most of the players on this year's list pale in comparison to that extravaganza, but there are quite a few guys putting together remarkable breakout/bounce-back campaigns at precisely the right time to cash in in a big way.

Just so we're clear up front, this isn't meant to be a ranking of the free agents who will sign the biggest contracts this offseason. (I wrote one of those two months ago, though, if that's what you want to read.) Rather, these are the 10 players (presented in alphabetical order) who have done the most this season to improve their forthcoming payday.

To hopefully help illustrate the difference, two noteworthy players who didn't make the cut here are Matt Chapman and Marcus Stroman. Both are having strong seasons and are destined for substantial pay bumps this offseason, but neither one has been markedly more valuable in 2023 than he was in 2021 or 2022.

They more or less just kept the status quo.

Conversely, these 10 players have stepped up their game when it mattered the most to their bank accounts.

Unless otherwise noted, statistics are current through the start of play Friday.