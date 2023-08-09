X

    NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Colts Unable to Reach Contract Amid Saints Buzz

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 9, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 24: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs onto the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)
    Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

    Kareem Hunt will remain a free agent.

    The veteran running back visited with the Indianapolis Colts and received an offer from the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but the two sides were "unable to reach an agreement."

    The Colts instead announced the signing of Jason Huntley, who spent last year on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The 25-year-old has 18 career carries in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Indianapolis also added tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

    Hunt still has "continued interest from other teams," per Pelissero.

    The 28-year-old had previously been linked with the New Orleans Saints and reports had suggested he would sign there, but he also left his visit with the team without inking a deal:

    Dianna Russini @diannaESPN

    The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt had a "great" visit with the Saints but no deal was reached, source says. He's on his way to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts.

    Jeff Duncan @JeffDuncan_

    I'm told the amount of guaranteed money was the difference between the Saints' and Colts' offers for Kareem Hunt. The total amounts were similar, but the Saints' deal was backloaded with incentives.<br><br>Money wasn't the issue with Anthony Barr.

    Outside of Dalvin Cook, Hunt is arguably the best running back remaining in free agency. He rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns last season as Nick Chubb's backup, adding 35 catches for 210 yards and another touchdown across 17 games.

    With Chubb establishing himself as the clear No. 1 after rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 scores, however, Hunt has sought greener pastures in free agency. Given the overall devaluation of the position, he remains one of the prominent options still available, joining Cook and Ezekiel Elliott.

    He would make sense in both New Orleans and Indianapolis. The Saints will be without starter Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the NFL season while he serves a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy after pleading no contest to a charge of breach of peace after being arrested in Feb. 2022.

    The Colts, meanwhile, are embroiled in an ugly and public contract dispute with star Jonathan Taylor, and it's unclear when—or if—the two sides will reach some sort of accord. Hunt would give them valuable insurance.

    In the meantime, it seems Indianapolis will stick with less-experienced depth pieces.

    Teams like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have more regularly been linked with Cook, but both sides could also potentially turn to Hunt if Cook's price point remains too steep for their liking. For now, he remains available.