NFL Rumors: Kareem Hunt, Colts Unable to Reach Contract Amid Saints Buzz

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Kareem Hunt will remain a free agent.

The veteran running back visited with the Indianapolis Colts and received an offer from the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but the two sides were "unable to reach an agreement."

The Colts instead announced the signing of Jason Huntley, who spent last year on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The 25-year-old has 18 career carries in the NFL, all with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Indianapolis also added tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Hunt still has "continued interest from other teams," per Pelissero.

The 28-year-old had previously been linked with the New Orleans Saints and reports had suggested he would sign there, but he also left his visit with the team without inking a deal:

Outside of Dalvin Cook, Hunt is arguably the best running back remaining in free agency. He rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns last season as Nick Chubb's backup, adding 35 catches for 210 yards and another touchdown across 17 games.

With Chubb establishing himself as the clear No. 1 after rushing for 1,525 yards and 12 scores, however, Hunt has sought greener pastures in free agency. Given the overall devaluation of the position, he remains one of the prominent options still available, joining Cook and Ezekiel Elliott.

He would make sense in both New Orleans and Indianapolis. The Saints will be without starter Alvin Kamara for the first three games of the NFL season while he serves a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy after pleading no contest to a charge of breach of peace after being arrested in Feb. 2022.

The Colts, meanwhile, are embroiled in an ugly and public contract dispute with star Jonathan Taylor, and it's unclear when—or if—the two sides will reach some sort of accord. Hunt would give them valuable insurance.

In the meantime, it seems Indianapolis will stick with less-experienced depth pieces.

Teams like the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins have more regularly been linked with Cook, but both sides could also potentially turn to Hunt if Cook's price point remains too steep for their liking. For now, he remains available.