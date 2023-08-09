Aaron Rodgers' Frustrations During Jets' Practice vs. Panthers Discussed by Teammates

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The demeanor of New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers is beginning to subtly shift as he and the team inch closer to the 2023 NFL regular season.

"I sensed frustration from everybody—everybody on the O-line, Aaron, the coaches," Jets center Connor McGovern said after Wednesday's joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "You can't go three-and-out in a two-minute drive like that. ... I think there was disappointment from the whole team."

Wide receiver Corey Davis said he could see Rodgers's personality "changing" based on how subsequent practices go.

"He's been real patient, real lenient with us, and working with us and making sure we get everything down, which is what we need," Davis said. "But I could imagine it going the other way if it doesn't pick up."

The Panthers defense got the better of Rodgers and New York's offense when he was on the field.

The four-time MVP told reporters the Jets "were pretty good" but made it clear there was room for improvement.

"I thought we didn't maybe have the same type of energy, for whatever reason, to start practice," he said. "But I thought we did some good things. There was a lot of learning tape out there. It was good to be out there against a different defense. I thought we handled their front pretty well in the run game. In the pass game there were some issues."

In general, the vibes coming out of the team have been overwhelmingly positive since Rodgers was acquired and began working with his new teammates.

One uneven practice doesn't negate all of that, but Wednesday serves as a reminder the real games are right around the corner. Mistakes that might have been waved off earlier in the summer won't be dismissed as easily.

In December, The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler detailed what can be Rodgers' exacting standards, especially with his wideouts. He won't always vocalize his frustrations, either, but still get his point across.

"He'll give you that little stare and you will know you need to step it up and lock in," former Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill said to Kahler. "Looks like a little death stare."

If that's a side Jets players haven't seen much of yet, then they might become very familiar with that version of Rodgers once the regular season begins.