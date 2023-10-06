Joey Votto Wants to Play 'At Least' 1 More MLB Season, Would Consider Leaving Reds

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran first baseman Joey Votto signaled his intention to return for an 18th MLB season in 2024 during an interview with the Dan Patrick Show on Friday.

The Cincinnati Reds hold a $20 million club option. Should they decline it, he'll be owed $7 million.

Votto endured the worst season of his career in 2022 and was limited to 91 appearances before undergoing surgery for a rotator cuff injury. As his recovery extended well into the offseason, he made a telling comment about his long-term future.

"I mean this, seriously, I think I'm going to play well," the six-time All-Star told reporters in March. "I think I'm going to perform well offensively. If not, I'm going to retire. End of story."

Votto made his long-awaited return in a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on June 19 and homered in his second plate appearance.

True to his word, the 40-year-old had a solid 2023 season, albeit one that somewhat diverged from what fans had come to expect from him.

His .202 batting average and .314 on-base percentage were both well below his career averages, but he had 14 home runs and slugged .433, up from .370 in 2022. He struck out at his second-highest frequency ever (25.6 percent), which was partially offset by his .231 isolated power, per FanGraphs.

By August, the 2010 National League MVP told USA Today's Bob Nightengale he was aiming to stay in Cincinnati through next season. At the time, it was unclear whether the interest from the Reds was mutual.

Votto's best days are clearly behind him, and he's no longer the walk machine he was during his peak. However, his value hasn't fallen off a cliff in the same way it has with other recent stars who hit their late 30s.

Albert Pujols was a below-average hitter into the twilight of his career before his impressive farewell campaign with the St. Louis Cardinals. The same can be said of Miguel Cabrera, who became a shell of his old Triple Crown self.

Based on his 2023 production, Votto can remain a positive offensive presence for at least another year. His impact extends into the clubhouse as well since over time he became an elder statesman for the Reds.

"My sense is that Joey really enjoys this group," manager David Bell said in 2021. "As you move through different phases of your career and get towards the end, if you can continue to enjoy what you're doing and enjoy the people around you, I think it leads to playing better and it keeps you young. I think it'll benefit Joey as a player, but more than anything, I'm just happy for him that he feels that way."