Report: Rachel Nichols to Join 'Undisputed'; Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson Linked

FS1's Undisputed is getting a major overhaul.

The program will bring in a rotating host of analysts to replace Shannon Sharpe, who left earlier in the summer, with former ESPN host Rachel Nichols among them, sources told John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

She'll reportedly join Richard Sherman and Lil Wayne as panelists opposite mainstay Skip Bayless starting on Aug. 28, while the program is also considering Michael Irvin or Keyshawn Johnson as an analyst.

