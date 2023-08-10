5 NFL Rookies with a Lot to Prove in 2023 After Training CampAugust 10, 2023
5 NFL Rookies with a Lot to Prove in 2023 After Training Camp
In a perfect NFL world, every first-round rookie looks ready to take on a big role following an impressive showing throughout training camp, but that's not reality.
Most rookies must overcome multiple obstacles to claim a starting job in their first year. They face competition at their position, some of them battle through early injuries and others will struggle against experienced veterans on the practice field.
While we should take those factors into account, some rookies may not be ready to contribute at a high level once the regular season begins in September.
Because of inconsistent training camp performances, injuries or a tough battle for a starting position, five first-round rookies may need a little more time to develop into impact contributors.
Deonte Banks, CB, New York Giants
The New York Giants selected cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III in the first and sixth rounds of the 2023 draft, respectively. Based on draft pedigree, one would expect Banks to be well ahead of Hawkins in the pecking order.
However, Ed Valentine of Big Blue View attended Giants camp and had a much different take on the two rookie cornerbacks.
"Banks has not even been the best rookie cornerback, or at least not the one who has gotten the most attention," Valentine wrote.
"That would be sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III, who has earned some first-team reps with what defensive coordinator Wink Martindale called a "'great camp.'"
In a Giants offseason stock report, The Athletic's Dan Duggan called Hawkins the "breakout star of camp."
Though Hawkins has outshined Banks through two weeks of summer practices, the latter still has time to make up ground and earn a majority of the snaps opposite Adoree' Jackson when the Giants field two cornerbacks.
Nonetheless, Banks isn't a lock to play in a prominent role. The Giants may see an absolute steal in Hawkins, who's off to a pleasantly surprising offseason start.
Broderick Jones, OT, Pittsburgh Steelers
At camp, teams often see the difference between rookies competing against pros for the first time and young players with experience. The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff may see it in the battle between Dan Moore Jr. and rookie Broderick Jones for the starting left tackle position.
The Athletic's Mark Kaboly has a clear-cut opinion on who's the front-runner to open Week 1 on quarterback Kenny Pickett's blind side.
"Dan Moore Jr. looks good. Probably because he has 34 starts (including playoffs) in two years," Kaboly wrote. "Meanwhile, Jones' head looks like it is swimming. Well, at least to me.
"Moore is head-and-shoulders ahead of Jones right now. That was my thought Saturday and my initial thought nearly two weeks ago when the team reported.
"Jones appeared hesitant Saturday. He would engage with the defender well enough but wouldn't finish the block. This wasn't once. This was several times. He seemed like an offensive lineman who wasn't sure of what he was doing, so he was hesitant, and that's understandable."
Every year, we read and hear about rookie growth between organized team activities and training camp, which allows that player to push for first-team reps at practice and in the preseason. According to Kaboly, Jones hasn't made a strong case to surpass Moore on the depth chart yet.
Jones has shown signs of rookie growing pains, which is what we should expect from most first-year players, but he could start the season as the third offensive tackle behind Moore and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.
Steelers fans shouldn't sound the alarm bells, but they need to be patient with Jones, who didn't start at Georgia until the end of the 2021 term (19 collegiate starts).
Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson made our preseason stars list, but he doesn't hold an early edge in his battle for the starting quarterback job like fellow rookie first-rounders Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.
The Carolina Panthers have named Young their starter. Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, the Houston Texans gave Stroud all the first-team reps in three consecutive practices last week.
Though Richardson has taken a significant number of first-team reps over the past week, the Indianapolis Colts have rotated the rookie and Gardner Minshew with the starters.
The Athletic's James Boyd noted that Richardson and Minshew have looked sharp in recent practices.
Richardson is more likely to make highlight plays in the preseason because of his ability to stretch the field with a big arm and run with the ball, but that's not going to be enough to beat out Minshew if the veteran throws with more poise and accuracy from the pocket. Richardson completed just 54.7 percent of his passes as a collegian.
While it seems as though Young and Stroud will start under center in Week 1, Richardson hasn't done enough to separate himself from Minshew, who has two years of experience in head coach Shane Steichen's system.
Remember, Richardson started in only one full term at Florida. He could get a chance to lead the offense this season, but the Colts may hand him the clipboard for the first couple of months.
Tyree Wilson, Edge, Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson has a unique case among the five rookies who could have a sluggish start to the 2023 season. He's yet to step on the practice field while recovering from foot surgery.
Furthermore, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that he doesn't have a return date or period in mind for Wilson.
"No timeline, but he's [Wilson] headed in the right direction, no question about it, excited about that. And this is, again, just a process that we expected based on what was happening at the time we drafted him. So, we knew that there was going to be a rehabilitation process and then there's going to be a re-acclamation phase here."
Wilson went down with a foot injury in November while at Texas Tech, and the Raiders drafted him knowing he would have a delayed introduction to the NFL. Clearly, the team selected him with a long-term outlook in mind—not as an immediate impact player.
The MMQB's Albert Breer expects Wilson to be back in action within the next two weeks, which means he may not play much or at all in the preseason.
If that's the case, Wilson will need several weeks to get up to speed after missing most of the Raiders' offseason program on the mend. He'll likely play minimal snaps behind edge-rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones for the first half of the season.
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks
Devon Witherspoon has dealt with a few minor issues that have limited him over the past few months.
At the beginning of rookie minicamp, Witherspoon was a spectator because of a hamstring injury. He didn't stay out for an extended period and recently held his own against fellow rookie first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who also missed time in the spring because of a hamstring injury.
Witherspoon missed a couple of training camp practices because of a contract holdout, which isn't a huge deal, but every rep is important for him because of a potential move to the slot.
Going back to June, the Seattle Seahawks have lined up with Witherspoon in the nickel spot. He recalled a brief conversation with a coach before the move (h/t Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times).
"Coach said, 'We want to try you at nickel today, get you some reps today, see how you feel,'" Witherspoon said. "They asked me, 'How do you feel?' at the end of the day, was I comfortable with it? And I was."
Early this week, ESPN's Brady Henderson spotted Witherspoon watching the end of practice with a wrap on his leg. While the Seahawks haven't said anything in detail about the rookie cornerback's status, he's experienced some short-term inconveniences that could add up and impact his readiness (at a new position) for the regular season.
Of course, Seattle can give Witherspoon plenty of snaps in the preseason, so his performances over the next three weeks could be a strong indication that he's prepared to man the slot in the team's starting nickel defense.
College football statistics are provided by cfbtats.com.
