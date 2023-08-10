5 NFL Rookies with a Lot to Prove in 2023 After Training Camp

2 of 5

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

At camp, teams often see the difference between rookies competing against pros for the first time and young players with experience. The Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff may see it in the battle between Dan Moore Jr. and rookie Broderick Jones for the starting left tackle position.

The Athletic's Mark Kaboly has a clear-cut opinion on who's the front-runner to open Week 1 on quarterback Kenny Pickett's blind side.

"Dan Moore Jr. looks good. Probably because he has 34 starts (including playoffs) in two years," Kaboly wrote. "Meanwhile, Jones' head looks like it is swimming. Well, at least to me.

"Moore is head-and-shoulders ahead of Jones right now. That was my thought Saturday and my initial thought nearly two weeks ago when the team reported.

"Jones appeared hesitant Saturday. He would engage with the defender well enough but wouldn't finish the block. This wasn't once. This was several times. He seemed like an offensive lineman who wasn't sure of what he was doing, so he was hesitant, and that's understandable."

Every year, we read and hear about rookie growth between organized team activities and training camp, which allows that player to push for first-team reps at practice and in the preseason. According to Kaboly, Jones hasn't made a strong case to surpass Moore on the depth chart yet.

Jones has shown signs of rookie growing pains, which is what we should expect from most first-year players, but he could start the season as the third offensive tackle behind Moore and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor.

Steelers fans shouldn't sound the alarm bells, but they need to be patient with Jones, who didn't start at Georgia until the end of the 2021 term (19 collegiate starts).