Warriors Rumors: Steve Kerr's Son Nick Named HC of Santa Cruz G League Team

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League are promoting Nick Kerr to the role of head coach, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Kerr is the son of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. He joined Santa Cruz's staff as an assistant ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Prior to his move to the G League, Kerr had been with Golden State as a video coordinator and player development coach. He takes over for Seth Cooper, who was head coach of Santa Cruz for two seasons before shifting into a player development role for Golden State this summer.

The Santa Cruz Warriors went 18-14 and narrowly missed out on the G League playoffs in 2022-23.

Kerr played collegiately, first at the University of San Diego before transferring to Cal as a graduate student. He told the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau in November 2015 he had a future coaching career in mind when he made the switch to the Golden Bears.

"The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard uses free moments in practice to pepper [Cuonzo] Martin's staff with questions about coaching philosophy," Letourneau wrote.

Letourneau added that Kerr wanted to "carve out a path separate from his father's," which became tricky when he first took a job with the Warriors and will now be leading their G League affiliate.

But coaching a G League team represents the next step in his coaching journey and could be a springboard for him to get on an NBA bench down the road.