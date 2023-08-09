WWE's Logan Paul Says Dillon Danis Must Pay $100K If He Withdraws from Boxing Fight

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Logan Paul revealed Tuesday that Bellator MMA fighter Dillon Danis will owe a hefty fee if he pulls out of their scheduled boxing match.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast (h/t Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com), Paul said a clause is in place that states Danis must pay $100,000 if he drops out of the fight for a non-legitimate reason:

"I'm convinced he's not going to show up," Paul said. "The clause is this: If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause."

Paul vs. Danis is scheduled for Oct. 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of a DAZN pay-per-view.

