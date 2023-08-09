Shakur Stevenson: 'I Pray' Devin Haney Fights Me at 135 Pounds, 'I Dare Him!'

Elsa/Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson is hoping Devin Haney's move up in weight class isn't a permanent one.

The super featherweight champion told TMZ Sports he's praying Haney comes back to the 135-pound division to set up a showdown between the two undefeated superstars.

"It ain't really a hope, it's 'I dare him,' like I dare him to come back to 135 [lbs.] and try me," Stevenson said. "Like I pray that that's what he plans on doing and I can show the world I'm the truth."

Sugar has been pushing to get a shot at Haney for the undisputed lightweight championship.

Jake Donovan of Boxing Scene reported on July 11 that Stevenson's camp contacted the WBC to enforce a mandatory title fight against Haney.

"Consistent with WBC Rule 3.7, Shakur Stevenson has been designated the mandatory challenger for Lightweight Champion Devin Haney," Josh Dubin, Stevenson's co-manager along with James Prince, said to the WBC in an official letter obtained by Donovan. "While we have tried for the last several weeks to negotiate a bout with Mr. Haney on Mr. Stevenson's behalf, we have not made much progress.

"Therefore, we respectfully ask that the WBC officially order the bout pursuant to Rule 2.8 so that the 'Free Negotiations Period' can begin. I am confident that once the thirty (30) day negotiation deadline is set, we will make more headway. In the event we cannot reach an agreement, Mr. Stevenson intends to enforce his mandatory position through the purse bid process."

In a follow-up letter from Dubin to the WBC, it was stated Stevenson was seeking a 50-50 purse split. Stevenson tweeted earlier this summer he was only being offered a 25 percent share of the purse in talks with Haney's camp.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán gave Haney a July 21 deadline to decide if he was going to stay at 135 pounds, which would require him to fight Stevenson, or move up to 140 pounds.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported on July 28 that Haney and Regis Prograis agreed to terms for an Oct. 28 bout for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title.

Stevenson doesn't have any bout currently scheduled. He hasn't fought since defeating Shuichiro Yoshino via sixth-round TKO on April 8.