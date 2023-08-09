Bargain Free Agents Jets Must Target

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets have not secured Dalvin Cook's signature yet, and at some point before Week 1, they may have to sign a running back as Breece Hall works back from his torn ACL.

The Jets have Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda on the active running back depth chart, but they could use more experience at the position ahead of the season opener.

If New York is only looking for a short-term fix, it could sign a player who will not command a large salary or a fully guaranteed contract.

The Jets could bring in a running back with experience serving in a platoon and who could use his time with the team as an audition for the rest of 2023.