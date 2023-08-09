Bargain Free Agents Jets Must TargetAugust 9, 2023
Bargain Free Agents Jets Must Target
The New York Jets have not secured Dalvin Cook's signature yet, and at some point before Week 1, they may have to sign a running back as Breece Hall works back from his torn ACL.
The Jets have Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda on the active running back depth chart, but they could use more experience at the position ahead of the season opener.
If New York is only looking for a short-term fix, it could sign a player who will not command a large salary or a fully guaranteed contract.
The Jets could bring in a running back with experience serving in a platoon and who could use his time with the team as an audition for the rest of 2023.
J.D. McKissic
J.D. McKissic fits the billing of a platoon running back who can help in the short term while Hall works his way back to full fitness.
McKissic was part of a platoon in Washington over the last three seasons, and he can bring a pass-catching element to the Jets that they may lack with their current crop of running backs.
The 29-year-old caught 80 passes for the Commanders in 2020 and recorded 70 catches between the last two seasons.
He will not offer much in the rushing game, but the Jets may not need that quality in a short-term signing with their current stable of running backs.
In the best-case scenario, McKissic could catch on enough in the Jets offense to keep him as a third-down or red-zone option to complement Hall and Carter.
Dontrell Hilliard
Dontrell Hilliard is two years younger than McKissic, but he possesses less of a track record in the passing game.
The 28-year-old caught 40 passes over the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He had 21 catches last season for 177 yards and four touchdowns.
Hilliard's nose for the end zone could make him a viable free-agent pickup in the short term for the Jets.
Of course, he did not run the ball much with Derrick Henry on the Tennessee roster, but he can bring that element to the offense more than McKissic can.
Hilliard can still be a good fit if the Jets are looking solely for depth at running back instead of a star like Cook, who would take snaps away from Hall when he is fully healthy.
Darrel Williams
Darrel Williams has a more diverse profile as a running back than Hilliard and McKissic.
The 28-year-old is only one year removed from a 144-carry season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Williams did not do much in six games with the Arizona Cardinals last season, but he could be intriguing to the Jets because of what he did in 2021 with Kansas City.
The LSU product caught 47 of his 57 targets two years ago, so he can be a dual-threat running back, if that is what New York needs.
The Jets could just wait for Hall's return and rely on Knight and Abanikanda to pick up more carries in the first few weeks of the regular season.
That will likely be dependent on how well Abanikanda performs in preseason. The rookie out of Pittsburgh recorded 27 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the Hall of Fame game against the Cleveland Browns.