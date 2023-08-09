WWE Rumors on Brock Lesnar's Schedule, Judgment Day Split and Ronda Rousey's Future

Alejandro Salazar/PX Images/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lesnar Reportedly Taking Lengthy Break After SummerSlam

Following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar reportedly won't be seen on WWE programming for the foreseeable future.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Danny Wolstanholme), Lesnar was originally advertised for "one of the pay-per-views later this year," but that is no longer the case.

Meltzer added that Lesnar is going to be gone for "a while," and may not be back until WrestleMania season, which typically starts with the build toward Royal Rumble in January.

Lesnar took over three months off between WrestleMania and SummerSlam last year, but since then he has appeared quite regularly on WWE programming by his standards.

This year alone, The Beast Incarnate was in the men's Royal Rumble match, and he subsequently competed at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 39, Backlash, Night of Champions and SummerSlam.

Lesnar had a three-match series with Rhodes, which concluded at SummerSlam when The American Nightmare prevailed and won their rivalry with two victories to Lesnar's one.

After the match, Lesnar shockingly shook Rhodes' hand and embraced him, which is an endorsement few have ever received from Brock.

Given that Lesnar's storyline came to an end, it is a perfect time for him to step away, refresh and prepare for whatever major program he is likely to be involved with come WrestleMania time.

Given that next year's WrestleMania 40 is a milestone for the company, Lesnar figures to be a significant part of the show.

WWE Reportedly May Replace Priest in Judgment Day

In recent weeks, WWE has teased tension within The Judgment Day, and it reportedly could soon lead to a significant shake-up within the stable.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), JD McDonagh may be in line to replace Damian Priest as a member of The Judgment Day "when this big split goes down."

On Monday night's episode of Raw, McDonagh attacked Sami Zayn backstage ahead of a scheduled six-man tag team match pitting Zayn, Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day.

McDonagh and Finn Balor later spoke to Priest backstage and tried to convince him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract as soon as possible due to the animosity it has created within the group.

Priest won the men's Money in the Bank ladder match in the midst of Balor being embroiled in a rivalry with Rollins over the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Balor was distracted by Priest's presence at ringside during his title match at Money in the Bank, and it cost him.

All of The Judgment Day got involved during Balor's rematch against Rollins at SummerSlam, but when Priest slid the Money in the Bank contract into the ring, Rollins used it to his advantage by stomping Balor onto it to retain the title.

There are clearly issues between Priest and Balor, and with McDonagh trying to ingratiate himself to The Judgment Day, he would be a logical replacement for Priest if WWE wants him to set off on his own in the near future.

Rousey Reportedly Still on WWE's Internal Roster

Despite rumors and speculation to the contrary, Ronda Rousey may not be fully done with WWE quite yet.

According to PWInsider.com (h/t Upton), Rousey was still listed on WWE's internal roster as of Monday night's episode of Raw.

At SummerSlam, Rousey faced longtime friend Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match, and Baszler somewhat shockingly beat her clean, forcing Rousey to pass out in a sleeper hold.

Meltzer (h/t Upton) reported that Rousey had a "hard out" date for her WWE contract, which suggests SummerSlam may have been her final WWE appearance for now or forever.

After the loss to Baszler, Rousey took to Instagram with a post that seemed to indicate she won't be back with WWE any time soon, as she wrote: "[Shayna Baszler], you were the reason I got into this business. … Now I got no reason to stay."

On Raw, Baszler bragged about her win over Rousey and said she had run the former UFC champion out of the company.

Still, it is unclear if that means Rousey intends to take time off before returning or if she is simply done with wrestling and ready to move on to the next phase of her life.

If Rousey is done, she accomplished a great deal during her relatively short time in WWE, main eventing WrestleMania 35, winning a Royal Rumble and holding the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and Raw Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships one time each.

