Steelers' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a few players turn heads through the first few weeks of training camp.

Playing well in practice does not always translate to games, which is why Friday's preseason opener with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is important for some players to solidify their spots on the roster.

Rookie Darnell Washington impressed with the route running and ball skills for someone his size. A strong preseason outing will only add to the hype surrounding the complement to Pat Freiermuth at tight end.

Other preseason standouts are not as lucky as Washington to have a spot on the 53-man roster.

An eye-catching performance in Tampa could be the difference-maker for some players between the opening 53-man roster, the practice squad or being