Steelers' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1August 9, 2023
Steelers' Players With Most to Prove in Preseason Week 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a few players turn heads through the first few weeks of training camp.
Playing well in practice does not always translate to games, which is why Friday's preseason opener with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is important for some players to solidify their spots on the roster.
Rookie Darnell Washington impressed with the route running and ball skills for someone his size. A strong preseason outing will only add to the hype surrounding the complement to Pat Freiermuth at tight end.
Other preseason standouts are not as lucky as Washington to have a spot on the 53-man roster.
An eye-catching performance in Tampa could be the difference-maker for some players between the opening 53-man roster, the practice squad or being
Darnell Washington
Friday could serve as a confirmation of Washington's incredible talent.
The third-round pick out of Georgia amazed throughout training camp with his pass-catching abilities, and if he proves he can do the same at game speed, he will add to the buzz of how much he can contribute in the Steelers offense.
Washington's 6'7" frame gives the Steelers an option across the middle, and in the red zone, that they did not have for Kenny Pickett in his rookie season.
The additions of Washington and Allen Robinson to the pass-catching unit could help Pickett take a massive leap in his second NFL season.
Washington may not work with Pickett against Tampa Bay, but if he can showcase his skills as the star of the second unit, he could get the starter treatment for the rest of preseason.
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Isaiahh Loudermilk appears ready to take a huge leap in his performance on the defensive line.
The Wisconsin product drew rave reviews from those who have watched him in training camp, including Christopher Carter of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Loudermilk needs to build on those strong camp performances by making an in-game impact against a Tampa Bay team that got weaker on the offensive interior in the offseason.
Loudermilk is currently listed second on the Steelers depth chart behind Cameron Heyward at the defensive tackle spot.
He can solidify that position, and a spot on the 53-man roster, with an impactful performance in central Florida.
Kendrick Green
Kendrick Green will have plenty of eyes on him on Friday because of his position change.
The backup offensive lineman took snaps at fullback in the past week at training camp.
The Steelers' experimentation with Green at fullback is exactly what preseason games are for. It may, or may not, be an effective move, but the Steelers can test it at game speed, and it gives fans something to look forward to in the latter stages of the contest.
Green most likely will not unseat Connor Heyward as the team's top fullback, but if he is on the roster as a backup offensive lineman, he could still be used in a blocking role.
Green will be used almost exclusively as a blocker when he earns snaps at fullback. He has little, if any, experience catching passes out of the backfield and that could limit how the transition to fullback goes.