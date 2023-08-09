AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 9

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Hikaru Shida etched her name in the history books a week ago with her second AEW Women's Championship, joining the woman she defeated, Toni Storm, as the only women to accomplish that feat.



She wasted little time establishing herself as a fighting champion Wednesday on Dynamite, defending against Anna Jay.



That match was one of a handful on a jam-packed show that also featured the latest from AEW World champion MJF and best friend Adam Cole, as well as a mandatory meeting of the Jericho Appreciation Society as tension continued to mount.



What went down on an explosive episode of AEW's flagship show as the company continues its push for All In on August 27?



Find out with this recap of the latest episode of Dynamite.

