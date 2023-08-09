Johnny Manziel Admitted to Watching No Tape During Browns Tenure in Documentary

James Allison/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Johnny Manziel's NFL career lasted all of two seasons and 14 games. A lack of film study probably played a pretty huge role.

Manziel admitted during the Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football that he didn't watch a single minute of tape during his two tumultuous seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

It's nearly impossible to make it to the NFL as a quarterback in the first place. Only 32 people in the world earn starting quarterback positions per week. So not watching a moment of film is an easy way to quickly lose your position.

Manziel's two-year career was brutal. After being a first-round pick he threw for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games (eight starts), completing just 57 percent of his passes while taking 22 sacks and rushing for 259 yards and a score.

There were always questions about whether Manziel could maintain his swashbuckling style of play in the NFL, even after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012. Now we have further insight into why his professional career never took off.