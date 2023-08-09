Sacramento Republic's Da'Vian Kimbrough Becomes Youngest American Pro Athlete at 13

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Da'vian Kimbrough made history.

The 13-year-old became the youngest professional soccer player in United States' history when he signed with the USL Championship's Sacramento Republic on Tuesday, per ESPN's Cesar Hernandez, and is believed to be the youngest professional athlete in North American history.

"Da'vian's journey with Republic FC is just beginning," Sacramento president and general manager Todd Dunivant said in a statement. "He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds."

Per Sacramento's press release, Kimbrough's "training schedule will be modified and monitored with the club's sports medicine staff" and he will "continue his studies and will be able to join Republic FC's education partner—Elk Grove Charter School—in the future."

Kimbrough will have an important decision to make on the international level down the line given his dual-citizenship in the United States and Mexico. Given his career trajectory to this point, he'll be highly sought-after by both countries.