Warriors Rumors: Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore Among Free-Agent Workouts

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly interested in multiple role players ahead of the 2023-24 season.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State scheduled free-agent workouts for Dion Waiters, Tony Snell, Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Harry Giles and Trey Burke.

The plan is to hold "multiple rounds of workouts to identify signings."

There is some familiarity in place with multiple players from that list.

Bazemore played for Golden State during three different seasons (2012-13, 2013-14 and 2020-21), while Toscano-Anderson suited up for the team during his first three seasons in the NBA from 2019 to 2022.

In fact, Toscano-Anderson was a member of the 2021-22 team that won a championship and appeared in 14 playoff games during that run.

He was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz last season.

Waiters may be the most surprising name on the list, as he hasn't appeared in an NBA game since he was on the Lakers during their championship in the 2019-20 campaign. The Syracuse product has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat and Lakers and was a solid secondary scorer at his best.

He entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2012 NBA draft and averaged 13.1 points per game while shooting 34.6 percent from deep during his career.

If the Warriors sign any of these players, they surely will not be asked to play a major role. This is a team with championship aspirations, and the workout list is not exactly a collection of the league's best players in 2023.

Still, there is a chance Golden State could make a veteran addition or two as it fills out the roster before what is expected to be a competitive campaign.