Fill-in Ump Lew Williams Has 3 Calls Overturned at 1st Base in Nationals vs. Phillies

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It was a tough day at the office for Lew Williams.

The umpire was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire for the first leg of Tuesday's doubleheader between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies and was stationed at first base. He didn't fare well, with three separate calls overturned, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The first came in the second inning, when he called out Ildemaro Vargas at first base. Replays showed that Bryce Harper's foot was off the bag when he caught Zack Wheeler's throw, and the call was overturned after the Nationals challenged.

The second and third overturned calls came in the third inning on Phillies' challenges. Nick Castellanos was called out at first base on a grounder to third, but replay showed him beating the throw easily.

Castellanos was then called out on Trevor Williams' pickoff attempt at first base, but replays again overturned the decision.