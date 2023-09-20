Kareem Hunt, Browns Agree to 1-Year Contract After Nick Chubb Injury

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Free agent running back Kareem Hunt has returned to the Cleveland Browns, the team announced, Wednesday.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the deal.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal is for one year and worth up to $4 million.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com first reported Wednesday the Browns were "close to signing" the running back as an injury replacement for Nick Chubb, who was lost for the season to a knee setback during Monday's loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hunt was a member of the Browns for four seasons from 2019 through 2022.

The six-year NFL veteran began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 when he burst onto the scene with an NFL-high 1,327 rushing yards en route to a Pro Bowl campaign and Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up honors. He ended up with 1,782 scrimmage yards and 11 scores.

Yet Kansas City released Hunt during the 2018 season after video emerged of him pushing and kicking a woman during an altercation at a Cleveland hotel that previous February.

He was not charged, but the NFL suspended him eight games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. As noted by Will Brinson of CBS Sports, Hunt's suspension also was a result of a physical altercation with a man at the Bay Lodging Resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio in June. Hunt was not arrested. Charges were not filed.

The Browns signed Hunt in Feb. 2019. He proceeded to play four seasons there, with his best work coming in his second season (1,145 total yards, 11 scores).

Last year, Hunt amassed 678 total yards and four touchdowns on 158 touches in a backup role to Chubb.

Hunt didn't land with a team before training camp in 2023, but there was interest, with the Washington Commanders reportedly "making inquiries" into him, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Then there appeared to be a battle for Hunt's services between the Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints when the former jumped in last minute with an offer for more money.