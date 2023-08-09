The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NFL Training Camps

5 of 8

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

ESPN's Dan Graziano notes that the Los Angeles Chargers were "quite frankly, shocked this offseason when they learned offensive coordinator Kellen Moore might become available." The team pounced and hired Moore to run the offense, and thus far in camp it appears something special is happening.

"Coach Brandon Staley said [quarterback Justin] Herbert's having the best camp he has had in Staley's three seasons with the Chargers," added Graziano.

"He makes the game easy for the quarterback," Staley told Graziano of Moore. "He really allows the quarterback to play fast, and what we're really trying to do is get Justin to play fast and be aggressive—not just, like, in the deep part of the field, which is what everyone wants to focus on. It's that, of course, but it's the way that you command the play before the ball's even [thrown]. And now that you've developed this trust and chemistry with your group on the outside, you can really be on the attack."

Now, a team hit hard by injuries last year is healthy for the time being. The offensive line looks stronger than it has been in a while, and Los Angeles found a way to resolve a contract squabble with star running back Austin Ekeler.

Put it all together and there's plenty of reason to believe the Bolts could break out and truly challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West in 2023.