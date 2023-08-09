The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NFL Training Camps

The Biggest Winners and Losers from 2023 NFL Training CampsAugust 9, 2023
NFL training camp season isn't over, but it's entering a new phase as the preseason jumps into full swing this week.
And while there's plenty of time for players and teams to rise and fall between now and the start of the regular season, some early winners and losers have certainly emerged.
Based on developments on and/or off the field in recent weeks, here's a rundown of the top winners and losers thus far.
Winner: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud
It didn't take Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud long to establish himself as the top dog. The No. 2 overall pick began taking all first-team practice reps last week and is now set to start the team's preseason opener Thursday night against the New England Patriots.
"The offense had its most productive day so far with Stroud finding multiple receivers open and operating the offense efficiently during red zone and 11-on-11 drills," wrote Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website on Saturday. "Stroud has continued to show improvement each day in camp, according to head coach DeMeco Ryans."
This comes after Ryans called Stroud's performance at spring organized team activities "eye opening."
And while he and anyone else who knows this sport will tell you we have to wait for game action to know for sure how prepared Stroud is, that's quite promising for a team that has low expectations and generally just wants to see progress from its young building blocks in 2023.
Losers: Star Running Backs Left and Right
This has to start with Indianapolis Colts star back Jonathan Taylor, who found himself engaged in a public spat with the team at the start of camp and has yet to see action as he deals with an injury to the same ankle that sidelined him for several games in 2022. Player and team seem to be at odds here and Taylor is now rehabbing off-site, so there's plenty of room for this to get worse before it gets better.
Meanwhile, reigning rushing champion Josh Jacobs continues to hold out of Las Vegas Raiders training camp as he protests his franchise tag (a tag which ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggested on air could be rescinded).
And in tough big-time running back news that has less to do with dollars, new Philadelphia Eagles back D'Andre Swift could be challenged by the fact Kenneth Gainwell has been "the team's featured running back during the two-minute drill" in training camp, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Josh Tolentino.
Throw in that Swift is also still competing with fellow offseason acquisition Rashaad Penny, and the former Detroit Lion could have his work cut out for him with the defending NFC champions.
Winner: Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
One running back raising practically no concerns right now is Atlanta Falcons rookie No. 8 overall pick Bijan Robinson, who has absolutely stunned in camp.
"Robinson's highlight reel from camp keeps growing," wrote ESPN's Jeremy Fowler this past weekend. "On Saturday, he caught a screen pass and hit the brakes as a defender flew by. He also showed deft footwork on a catch by the sideline. Teammates have grown accustomed to these plays."
"You see at least one or two ridiculous plays every day," guard Chris Lindstrom said, per Fowler. "And then you go back to the film and they are even more impressive. You don't have full appreciation for them in the moment."
Look for Robinson to be used heavily, early and often as both a back and receiver out of the backfield. He's already establishing himself as a potential top-three pick in the fantasy world, which really is necessary when you're a top-10 real-world pick at the devalued running back position these days.
Losers: Former Primo Draft Picks Baker Mayfield and Trey Lance
For both Baker Mayfield and Trey Lance, we're on the verge of "now or never."
Mayfield, who went first overall in the 2018 draft, is now in his sixth season and has no excuse to lose a quarterback competition to Kyle Trask in Tampa Bay.
Lance, who went third overall int he 2021 draft, has appeared to fall out of favor as part of 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy's unexpected rise in San Francisco. He is far too talented to let Mr. Irrelevant beat him out there.
And yet Mayfield is now just a co-starter with Trask on the Bucs' first depth chart, while Purdy has seemingly made significant progress coming back from his shoulder injury and appears to be close to a lock to start Week 1 for the 49ers.
"Eight weeks ago at mandatory minicamp, it looked like Baker Mayfield was the starting quarterback by a wide margin," wrote ESPN's Jenna Laine this week. "Trask has closed that gap considerably with his performances the last few practices. He said he worked quite a bit on fundamentals during the break, but it's what's happening from the neck up that has been the biggest difference."
There's still plenty of time, but it sure looks as though both quarterbacks face uphill battles if they want to revive their careers.
Winner: Los Angeles Chargers Offense
ESPN's Dan Graziano notes that the Los Angeles Chargers were "quite frankly, shocked this offseason when they learned offensive coordinator Kellen Moore might become available." The team pounced and hired Moore to run the offense, and thus far in camp it appears something special is happening.
"Coach Brandon Staley said [quarterback Justin] Herbert's having the best camp he has had in Staley's three seasons with the Chargers," added Graziano.
"He makes the game easy for the quarterback," Staley told Graziano of Moore. "He really allows the quarterback to play fast, and what we're really trying to do is get Justin to play fast and be aggressive—not just, like, in the deep part of the field, which is what everyone wants to focus on. It's that, of course, but it's the way that you command the play before the ball's even [thrown]. And now that you've developed this trust and chemistry with your group on the outside, you can really be on the attack."
Now, a team hit hard by injuries last year is healthy for the time being. The offensive line looks stronger than it has been in a while, and Los Angeles found a way to resolve a contract squabble with star running back Austin Ekeler.
Put it all together and there's plenty of reason to believe the Bolts could break out and truly challenge the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West in 2023.
Loser: Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman
This could very well be a make-or-break season for tantalizing but oft-injured Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has yet to live up to expectations as a 2021 first-round pick.
Unfortunately, Bateman's camp has been a nightmare thus far.
ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote last week that, while Bateman remains sidelined by a foot injury, rookie Zay Flowers and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. "are solidifying themselves as the top two wide receivers in Baltimore."
The good news is Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has said Bateman has a "chance to be out there pretty soon." The bad news is it might soon be too late for the 23-year-old to earn a substantial number of reps in 2023.
Winner: Jacksonville Jaguars Offense
Is Trevor Lawrence about to take off in his third season as the Jacksonville Jaguars' quarterback? There are plenty of signs this summer that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick is ready.
"Poised for a massive third year, Lawrence has been focused on subtle improvements to elevate Jacksonville's offense," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote this week. "He has added about 6-7 pounds of muscle, which Lawrence says is an every year struggle thanks to a high metabolism. He has refined his throwing mechanics and footwork. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are challenging Lawrence to get the offense into the right plays with checks at the line of scrimmage."
It could also help that Lawrence now has the services of shiny new arrival Calvin Ridley, who has also made waves in camp for Jacksonville.
"The buzz is growing around Ridley, who has had a few 'wow' moments early in camp," Fowler added. "His explosion and footwork simply look different than everyone else on the field."
"He can really push. We can push the ball downfield with him," Lawrence told Fowler. "Just his speed, his route running. He's just really precise. You know, he's a great, great route-runner, gets open, obviously strong, has great hands. And he's good in the open field, too. He's good after the catch. So I think all those things make it really tough. If we can keep [the defense] on the move, get the ball in his hands and space, he's going to be great for us."
The Jags won their last five games in 2022 before shocking the Chargers with a historic comeback win in the playoffs. It sure seems they're building momentum. Let's see if they can keep "winning" through August and into September.
Loser: New Orleans Saints Offense
This one's simple for the New Orleans Saints.
Alvin Kamara is one of the most dynamic offensive players in the sport, and he was hit with a three-game suspension for his role in a 2022 Las Vegas nightclub fight. That news came about the same time they lost another back, Eno Benjamin, to a torn Achilles, and not long before receiver Rashid Shaheed was sidelined by a groin injury.
ESPN's Dianna Russini reports the team has been in talks with veteran Kareem Hunt, but Hunt hasn't been close to as productive as a slightly-beyond-his-prime Kamara in recent years and—while Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller are present in the offensive backfield—a general lack of depth isn't ideal for incoming quarterback Derek Carr. Hunt is reportedly visiting the Colts next.
All is not lost for the Saints in a weak division, especially if Carr finds a new gear in a new spot. But camp hasn't gone well at all for that offense thus far.