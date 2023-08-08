4-Star CB Dakoda Fields Flips Commitment from USC to Oregon After Ducks' Big Ten Move

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Cornerback prospect Dakoda Fields is changing from one future Big Ten school to another.

Fields announced Tuesday that he is flipping his commitment from USC to Oregon:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, the 4-star recruit is the No. 83 overall player, No. 9 cornerback and No. 10 player from the state of California in the 2024 recruiting class.

Blake Baumgartner of ESPN noted he initially committed to the Trojans on June 5 but took ensuing visits to Washington (June 21) and Oregon (June 23). He must have liked what he saw on the latter one because he is now joining the Ducks' 2024 class.

That such a highly regarded recruit flipped from the Trojans to the Ducks so quickly after Oregon's decision to join the Big Ten is notable. Baumgartner pointed out "rumblings about USC's and UCLA's desires to be the only West Coast teams in the Big Ten have been out there," presumably because it would help the teams in recruiting.

Now Oregon and Washington can also pitch the opportunity to play against programs like Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin in front of national audiences with potential College Football Playoff berths on the line.

"This is where I always wanted to be," Fields said, per Jared Mack of 247Sports. "I've always wanted to be a Duck so time to turn that dream into a reality. I kind of knew on my last visit but I had to come home and sleep on it and realized Oregon was where I wanted to be."

One of the first things that jumps out about Fields' game is his speed, and he has a track background.

That should help him keep up with game-changing wide receivers at the next level as he looks to establish himself as an impact player for Oregon.

The Ducks have plenty of recruiting momentum on their side following this commitment and are No. 10 in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2024 class. One look at those rankings underscores how important it will be for Oregon to recruit at a high level, as Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 6) and Penn State (No. 7) are all fellow Big Ten programs in the top 10.

The only way Oregon will be able to compete for Big Ten titles is by winning on the recruiting trail for players just like Fields.