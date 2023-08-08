Cowboys, Giants, Rams, Patriots Top Sportico's 2023 List of NFL's Most Valuable Teams

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season, but they continue to reign as the NFL's most valuable franchise.

According to Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen, the Cowboys are worth $9.2 billion, putting them well ahead of the second-place New York Giants, who are worth $7.04 billion.

Rounding out the top five are the Los Angeles Rams ($6.94 billion), New England Patriots ($6.7 billion) and San Francisco 49ers ($6.15 billion).

In addition to being the NFL's most valuable team, the Cowboys are the most valuable sports team in the world. Overall, 16 of the 25 most valuable sports franchises across the globe are NFL teams.

On average, an NFL team is now worth $5.14 billion, which is 24 percent higher than last year. That means most of the teams in the league saw significant growth from 2022 to 2023.

The Cowboys are up 20 percent in value, the Giants are up 23 percent, the Rams are up 17 percent, the Patriots are up 14 percent and the 49ers are up 19 percent.

The rest of the top 10 most valuable teams saw ever greater growth. The New York Jets ($6.11 billion) went up 27 percent, as did the Washington Commanders ($6.05 billion). The Chicago Bears ($6 billion) increased by 20 percent, the Philadelphia Eagles ($5.95 billion) went up by 27 percent and the Las Vegas Raiders ($5.77 billion) experienced a whopping 41 percent growth.

Washington's value was easy to calculate since it was exactly what the team sold for when a group headed by Josh Harris officially purchased it last month, setting a new record for the highest NFL team sale.

As noted by Badenhausen, the Commanders are only the fourth NFL team in the past decade to be sold, joining, the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

The Bills and Broncos were sold following the death of their previous owners, while the Commanders and Panthers were essentially forced to be sold due to scandals, which underscores how much value teams have and how unwilling their owners are to walk away from huge, guaranteed profits.

Dallas made a remarkable $460 million before taxes last season, which was the most in the league. The Patriots ($265 million) and Giants ($215 million) followed them.

While three of the top five teams in value reached the playoffs last season, only four franchises in the top 10 made it to the postseason, meaning there isn't always a direct correlation between on-field and off-field success.

The Cowboys are a perfect example, as they have just three playoff wins to their credit over the past 13 seasons, and haven't made it past the NFC Divisional Round since 1995.