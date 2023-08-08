Cowboys' Jerry Jones Not Surprised by Lack of Progress in Zack Martin Contract Talks

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not surprised that contract discussions with offensive lineman Zack Martin haven't progressed since the start of training camp.

Jones said Monday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota:

"Not really. Surprised is really not the word there. It's very costly. That's just where we are. There are huge, significant ramifications happening here by anybody's measure, financially. So, you realize that not having him here, it could happen (via injury) on the next play. You got to put that one on and say you just move on here without him. You say that sounds like a concern. No, I'm just trying to give you how you really have to look at it."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on July 25 that Martin did not report for the start of training camp amid disappointment and frustration over the Cowboys' "lack of interest in restructuring his contract."

Schefter added in a July 19 report that Martin believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market."

The 32-year-old has an $11 million cap hit in 2023 after the Cowboys turned $12 million of his $13.5 million base salary into a signing bonus and he's also under contract in 2024 with a $23.3 million cap hit.

While Martin has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, his yearly salary doesn't add up to his performance. His $14 million per year average ranks eighth among guards.

For comparison, Atlanta Falcons veteran Chris Lindstrom averages $20.5 million per year and Indianapolis Colts star Quenton Nelson averages $20 million per year. They are the highest-paid guards in the league.

Martin was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame. He has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and six First Team All-Pro nods in his nine seasons.

Martin still hasn't reported to camp and has racked up $600,000 in fines due to his absence, according to ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams. If he and the Cowboys are unable to come to an agreement, the protection of Dak Prescott will undoubtedly take a hit in 2023.