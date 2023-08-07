José Ramírez: Tim Anderson Hasn't Responded to My Attempts to Apologize for Fight

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez said he's tried to reach out to Tim Anderson to apologize for his part in a fight that landed him a three-game suspension and Anderson a six-game suspension.

But as Ramírez told Show del Mediodía's Héctor Gómez, Anderson hasn't responded:

"In the light of the recent events, I want to say to the public that I deeply regret what happened between me and Tim Anderson, whom I consider a very good baseball player. I've been trying to reach out to him directly and apologize but haven't received an answer. Everyone who knows me, knows well I'm not somebody who's out there looking for trouble. It's been part of my personality and behavior to give 100 percent everyday at the field to help my team and trying to be an example for the younger players on my team. I want to reiterate apologies for my behavior and as always my goal is to help my team to win and reach the postseason. I want to thank everybody in my organization, my teammates and all my fans for their support during this process".

