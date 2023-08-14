Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2023

13 of 13

The Clemson Tigers lost a lot of defensive playmakers off last year's roster, and while Peter Woods may not fill the void as a starter for players like Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, he'll certainly be in the mix.

The great thing about the 6'2", 300-pound Alabama native is he's big enough to play on the interior, but he has the athleticism to line up on the edge.

No matter where he plays, he is blocked by incumbents, but there aren't any stars who will keep Woods down for long. If he slots in on the edge, as expected, he'd have to beat out oft-injured Xavier Thomas or Justin Mascoll. If he winds up sliding to the inside, things are a little tougher behind Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.

But Woods is going to play a ton, and his big spring game where he registered six tackles, including one for a loss and a sack, is just a sign of things to come.

"I'm not going to crown him the best ever or the best of this or nothing, because the proof's in the pudding," D-line coach Nick Eason told the Clemson Insider's Gavin Oliver this past spring. "...I will say that he has the talent level to obviously be an All-American, one of the best that's ever come through Clemson, in that list of great defensive linemen–the Michael Dean Perrys and the Trevor Pryces and the Grady Jarretts and Dexter Lawrence, and the list goes on and on."

Don't be surprised if Woods cracks the starting lineup sometime early in the season.

