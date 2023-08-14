Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2023

Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2023August 14, 2023
When freshmen arrive early at their college of choice to begin their careers, it's easy to get caught up in the buzzy beginnings of the spring.
If it trickles over into fall drills, though, you know the positive-word lip-service from coaches gushing about their recruiting wins have validity. With college football right around the corner, teams across the nation are trying to figure out just who is going to help them make a large leap.
In many cases, that involves freshmen.
All the top first-year players from the 2023 recruiting class are currently on their respective campuses, and plenty are making noise. In some cases, it's guys who have a spring practice session under their belts. In others, it's summer enrollees ogling opportunity and trying to seize it.
These guys are primed for a breakout season and ready to prove there's more than hype in these headlines.
Adepoju Adebawore, Oklahoma Edge
Brent Venables' first season in Norman was anything but storybook, but the final chapter of '22 wasn't so bad.
The coach assembled his first full recruiting class at Oklahoma and proved the Sooners still have plenty of name recognition and he has the pedigree from his days as Clemson's defensive coordinator to go a long way in living rooms.
Quarterback Jackson Arnold and safety Peyton Bowen are exciting prospects blossoming at deep positions. But opportunity is much more available for Adepoju "P.J." Adebawore at defensive end.
Rondell Bothroyd is a transfer expected to do big things, Ethan Downs should at least begin the season with the first team, and R Mason Thomas has the most potential of any returning Sooner pass-rusher. But Adebawore is on a different athletic plain, and none of the aforementioned guys really have established themselves as can't-miss starters.
Adebawore is a relentless pursuer of quarterbacks, and while there's going to be a learning curve, the 6'4", 240-pound former 5-star who was the No. 11-ranked overall player will have a chance to prove himself right away. Look for him to be starting by the middle of the season.
Venables has a reputation of developing elite edge-rushers, and Adebawore looks like the first crown jewel for the coach at his new place of employment.
Kevin Concepcion, North Carolina State Wide Receiver
You don't always have to be a highly rated recruit to stand out right away. Sometimes, when you've got what it takes, it shows up immediately.
That seems to be the case with North Carolina State first-year pass-catcher Kevin Concepcion.
The 5'11", 175-pound receiver may be small, but he is going to provide a huge impact for a Wolfpack team desperately searching for offensive playmakers. After shining in the spring game, Concepcion is poised to be more than just a nice, early story.
With Keyon Lesane the only returning receiver who is established, and after bringing in 28-year-old former Rice graduate transfer Bradley Rozner, the depth gets very thin. Terrell Timmons Jr. could have a big sophomore year, and freshman hybrid tight end/wide receiver Javonte Vereen may help, too.
But Concepcion's speed is something to behold, and the coaching staff has to get him the ball. Between Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong and MJ Morris, the Pack will have a strong quarterback, and whoever it is should become good friends with the explosive Concepcion.
It's not every year that a player who was a 3-star prospect who barely cracked the top 100 at his position in the recruiting rankings looks like a quick-plug star, but Concepcion could break into the starting rotation, and he will get a lot of touches regardless.
Caleb Downs, Alabama Safety
News flash: Nick Saban can recruit, and Alabama put together yet another memorable, top-ranked class in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Bolstered by 5-star talents like Kadyn Proctor, Justice Haynes and Keon Keeley, the Crimson Tide's class should make their presence known immediately in Tuscaloosa. But Caleb Downs may just be the most talented and have the clearest path to the field of them all.
New defensive coordinator Kevin Steele gets to deploy Downs (also a former 5-star) in the defensive backfield, and the 6'0", 195-pound safety is athletic enough to play any number of positions. Given Saban's history of developing star defensive backs, Downs is in a prime position.
It just so happens the Tide have starting reps to go around, and Downs arrived in the spring so is already familiarizing himself with the defensive scheme and with Steele. With guys like Brian Branch off to the NFL, Downs may be too talented to keep off the field, especially when you combine electric ability, great coaching and a rigorous work ethic.
His teammates are already raving about him, according to Touchdown Alabama's Stephen M. Smith, saying things like "Caleb can be an immediate impact player," according to edge Dallas Turner.
Don't expect anything less from a guy who looks like a can't-miss difference-maker.
Dylan Edwards, Colorado Running Back
If Cormani McClain and Co. wanted the big gridiron stage, you'd have laughed a year ago if you knew he'd ultimately sign with Colorado.
But after Deion "Prime" Sanders left Jackson State for the Rockies, the Buffaloes became headline news, and the eyes of a nation will be on Boulder to see just what type of turnaround can happen with a program that was among the nation's worst a year ago.
Sanders flipped the roster, and young guys like running back Dylan Edwards already took advantage by blossoming in the spring with the first team, though he likely will settle into a backup role with Houston transfer Alton McCaskill coming in.
A player who didn't go through spring drills but has a much clearer path to the field is McClain, a former 5-star prospect who gave Coach Prime his second news cycle-stealing signee in as many years at cornerback when he flipped from Miami.
Much like the nation's top-ranked '22 class player, Travis Hunter, before him, McClain is too good to stand on the sideline. At 6'2" with long arms and blazing speed, he has shutdown ability, and he should team with Hunter to give the Buffs one of the best cornerback duos out West.
Will there be growing pains? Sure. But as bad as Colorado was against the pass a year ago (No. 113 nationally), he has a wide-open canvass on which to grow. McClain is going to make just as many "wow" plays.
Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame Wide Receiver
The new-look Notre Dame offense should take a large leap in 2023 with graduate transfer quarterback Sam Hartman flinging passes in the shadows of Touchdown Jesus.
Jaden Greathouse may wind up being on the receiving end of his fair share.
The former 4-star pass-catcher who headed to South Bend from all the way in the Lone Star State is going to be a big part of Gerad Parker's offense. At 6'2", 220 pounds, Greathouse has a college-ready body and is already physical enough to bully defenders.
When you pair him with fellow freshman Rico Flores, coach Marcus Freeman looks to have hit on a couple of guys who can really bolster an Irish offense that needs to stretch the field more than it has in recent past.
Greathouse had a strong spring, and he capped that with an 11-catch, 118-yard performance in the finale. While that does not automatically spell stardom, his size, work ethic and the opportunity on a thinnish depth chart help.
He was the nation's No. 139-ranked overall player, and he looks like he may even be underrated so far.
Irish receivers coach Chansi Stuckey called Greathouse "slippery" and "nifty," according to SI.com's Sean Stires, which aren't adjectives you normally hear about a guy with a bruiser body. But his ability to make defenders miss and his route-running will serve him well.
Greathouse appears to be the total package.
Luke Hasz, Arkansas Tight End
With Sam Pittman's smashmouth style of football, you'd better believe the Arkansas Razorbacks are going to play old-school football, especially now that Dan Enos has replaced Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator.
While true freshman Luke Hasz spent much of the spring in the starting role, he may have to take a back seat since the Hogs secured transfer Var'Keyes Gumms from North Texas, who set a Mean Green record for catches by a tight end (34) for 458 yards and five touchdowns in a dynamic freshman season.
Regardless, Hasz will get plenty of playing time and should be a lock to get on the field in two-tight end sets. Once his blocking improves, he will get on the field even more, especially considering how exceptional he is in the passing game.
The 6'3", 242-pound Bixby, Oklahoma, native committed to the Razorbacks with his twin brother, Dylan. He was the nation's No. 11-ranked tight end and fell just outside the top 200 prospects. He is a dude who certainly looks the part of a big-time tight end and will be soon.
The impression Hasz made this spring may propel him into the starting rotation, but at worst, he'll be on the field considerably in his first year, and he looks like he was digitally created for a Pittman offense and quarterback KJ Jefferson's freelancing skills.
A big season should follow.
Anthony Hill, Texas Linebacker
Alabama and Georgia probably signed a better class on paper than Texas, but due to having less talent on the current roster, there may be more instant-impact freshmen on Steve Sarkisian's team than any other.
The odd thing is No. 1-ranked overall prospect Arch Manning may not even be one of them with Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy looking the part.
While incoming freshmen like running back Cedric Baxter, receiver Johntay Cook and cornerback Malik Muhammed could all see early action, Anthony Hill appears to be the biggest can't-miss of the bunch.
The linebacker is a much-needed jolt of electricity on a a defense in need of star power.
He was all over the field in the spring and is a prototypical sideline-to-sideline hard-hitter who can impact the game at every level. Hill can choke down in the run game and is also athletic enough to drop back in coverage. But he is at his best getting after the quarterback and projects as a Micah Parsons type.
The 6'3", 229-pound Hill can do it all, and that's a big reason why he was a 5-star prospect from the hotbed of Denton, Texas. While he may not be a lock to start at "Will" weak-side linebacker, he's a good bet.
Sarkisian signed great players seemingly at every position in the '23 class, and Hill should team with Liona Lefau to anchor the second level.
JJ Kohl, Iowa State Quarterback
When JJ Kohl signed with the home-state Iowa State Cyclones instead of going to other programs that recruited traditionally better, it was a huge deal.
But the massive 6'7", 230-pound signal-caller probably didn't think he would have a legitimate chance to start right away in Ames.
After incumbent Hunter Dekkers was charged in a gambling investigation for betting on Cyclones football games and reportedly won't be going through fall camp, according to CBS Sports' David Cobb,
The absence of a quarterback who started 12 games for coach Matt Campbell a season ago means the race to take snaps for the Cyclones is wide-open.
Rocco Becht is a redshirt freshman who played some a season ago and is the favorite. But Kohl is uber-talented, and even if he doesn't start right away, he could take over for a Big 12 team used to playing meaningful games, despite a disappointing season a year ago.
"From JJ Kohl's standpoint, one the benefits for JJ is he got spring practice," Campbell told The Courier's Ethan Petrick. "We all know that…know JJ—a lot of talent, a lot of great God-given ability, a great passion for the sport of football, really great growth in spring. He has had a great summer as well."
The Ankeny, Iowa, native was the nation's 10th-ranked quarterback and arguably the biggest prospect to sign with Iowa State in years. Don't be surprised if he is the man very soon.
Francis Mauigoa, Miami Offensive Tackle
Miami would love to forget about a 5-7 inaugural season for coach Mario Cristobal, who left Oregon to return to his alma mater and try to rebuild "The U", only to suffer through a season that included a loss to Middle Tennessee.
Reinforcements are on the way, though, and the way Cristobal recruits, the Hurricanes may not be down for long.
Despite losing Cormani McClain to Colorado, Miami still signed instant-impact potential in guys like offensive tackle Samson Okunlola and edge-rusher Rueben Bain. But the biggest star of the show was 5-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.
The 6'6", 315-pound tackle chose to head to Coral Gables instead of Tennessee, and the Hurricanes are grateful he did. From the time he arrived in spring practice, he was almost immediately slotted in as first-team tackle, and he enjoyed a terrific first few practices.
Not only that, his brother, Francisco, headed down from Washington State to play linebacker on the same team as his brother. So, this is a two-for-one deal that could pay major, quick dividends for Cristobal.
The freshman Mauigoa is a phenomenal prospect who could play anywhere along the offensive front and is a lock to be one of the top young offensive linemen in the nation. He got an early opportunity and is making the most of it.
Dante Moore, UCLA Quarterback
Rarely are there any guarantees to start as a true freshman quarterback, and that's the case in Los Angeles as Dante Moore is locked in a major battle to be Chip Kelly's offensive maestro this fall.
The fact that he has a legitimate chance to win the Bruins' open job is reason enough for the former 5-star to be on this list and have a chance to write a Hollywood script in Westwood.
While Kent State transfer Colin Schlee and Ethan Garbers, who served as Dorian Thompson-Robinson's backup the past two seasons, could wind up getting first-team reps, Moore has a shot. He's certainly the story of camp.
It would be a shock if Moore didn't start at some point for the Bruins this year, though Kelly told reporters he didn't feel any pressure to start him. Los Angeles Times reporter Ben Bolch isn't doing anything but fanning the flames, comparing Moore's fancy ability to a college football version of Magic Johnson.
"I do a lot of no-looks, a lot of crazy arm angles," Moore told Bolch, "and truthfully, if I feel real confident in my throw, I for sure have just thrown it and walked to the sideline and clapped to everybody when they come off the field."
It's that swagger needed in a starting quarterback. Moore may be doing more than looking the part.
Rueben Owens, Texas A&M Running Back
Texas A&M is going to have to be much more dynamic with new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino calling the shots for Jimbo Fisher this year.
While sophomore Connor Weigman and receiver Evan Stewart already have established themselves as potential rising stars, the Aggies will get an injection of even younger talent. Offensive lineman Chase Bisontis could find himself in the mix to start along the front, but the biggest boost could come from Rueben Owens.
The former 5-star running back from El Campo, Texas, provided Fisher some of the biggest news of the recruiting cycle when he flipped from Louisville to stay closer to home, and the opportunity meets elite talent in College Station.
With Devon Achane off to the NFL, the Aggies have several options who will share carries, but none of them have the skill-set as the 5'11", 190-pound Owens. He has the potential to step right in and not only start, but be special.
GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley believes Owens has the special ability to make everybody around him better. While Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss have been on campus and may get the first crack at carries, Owens' speed and vision eventually will rise to the surface.
It may not be right away at the beginning of the year, but much like Weigman, Owens will get his chance and seize it.
Princewill Umanmielen, Nebraska Edge
It's time for a Big Red Rebuild, Matt Rhule style, and while everybody is focused on the quarterback race between Casey Thompson and Jeff Sims, there are other playmakers emerging.
One of those may be 6'4", 240-pound true freshman edge-rusher Princewill Umanmielen, who—on top of having a cool name—is proving he's got a big game.
Following a spring where he looked like a key piece of the defensive puzzle and showing out with four tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss in a spring game that drew rave reviews from his teammates, according to 247Sports' Michael Bruntz, Umanmielen isn't satisfied.
"I didn't come here to just sit on the bench," Umanmielen told Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik.
He has been working on his strength and adding bulk since spring drills, and while he's no lock to start right away, he will be firmly in the two-deep rotation and could be one of those players too good for Rhule to let watch.
The Huskers haven't had a ton of defensive playmakers in recent years, and a roster flip isn't such a bad idea after the toxic Scott Frost regime. When Rhule came in, he won some big recruiting battles, including getting Umanmielen from Austin, Texas.
It wouldn't be bad optics for some of those young guys to get on the field early in Lincoln and start making plays for a proud program starving for positivity. If he does, other recruits would take notice and help Rhule get the program back on the winning side.
Peter Woods, Clemson Defensive End
The Clemson Tigers lost a lot of defensive playmakers off last year's roster, and while Peter Woods may not fill the void as a starter for players like Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, he'll certainly be in the mix.
The great thing about the 6'2", 300-pound Alabama native is he's big enough to play on the interior, but he has the athleticism to line up on the edge.
No matter where he plays, he is blocked by incumbents, but there aren't any stars who will keep Woods down for long. If he slots in on the edge, as expected, he'd have to beat out oft-injured Xavier Thomas or Justin Mascoll. If he winds up sliding to the inside, things are a little tougher behind Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.
But Woods is going to play a ton, and his big spring game where he registered six tackles, including one for a loss and a sack, is just a sign of things to come.
"I'm not going to crown him the best ever or the best of this or nothing, because the proof's in the pudding," D-line coach Nick Eason told the Clemson Insider's Gavin Oliver this past spring. "...I will say that he has the talent level to obviously be an All-American, one of the best that's ever come through Clemson, in that list of great defensive linemen–the Michael Dean Perrys and the Trevor Pryces and the Grady Jarretts and Dexter Lawrence, and the list goes on and on."
Don't be surprised if Woods cracks the starting lineup sometime early in the season.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
