Peter King: NFL Coaches and Execs Most Concerned with College Football and Gambling

NFL coaches and executives are worried about gambling in their sport and the ever-changing landscape of college football.

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King noted that discussions with coaches and executives have revealed those are two of the most concerning issues when it comes to the sport.

The gambling worries are not surprising. After all, a number of players have already been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, which includes rules that prohibits players from betting on NFL games or gambling inside a team facility.

"The league needed to make some of these penalties really severe for one reason: It got the players' attention," a general manager said.

Outside of concerns about the integrity of the game, coaches and executives are surely worried that some of their team's players could be the next ones to be suspended.

As for college football, conference realignment in addition to name, image and likeness rules have created what one club executive told King is a "wild west" environment where "the NCAA has disappeared as a governing body. We used to have important conversations with them about rules and stuff that's really important to the future of the game. Not now."

College football seems to be changing on a daily basis, and the NFL world is paying attention with apprehension.