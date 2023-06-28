Report: Colts' Isaiah Rodgers Among NFL Players Facing Yearlong Gambling Suspensions

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is among the next group of NFL players likely to be suspended for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the suspensions for Rodgers and other players is expected to be for the entire 2023 season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

